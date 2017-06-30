Future Gympie tradies graduate

JOB READY: Teacher Rick Woolley with graduates (back from left) Luke Allan, Tino Faasuamaleaui, Harrison Brunjes, Blake Gibson-David and James Barnden and (front) Brenden Bishop, Ashley Edridge and Michael White.

THE history of the Gympie Trade Training Centre began 10 years ago when the collective leadership of the Gympie Secondary Schools put together a powerful submission to provide a wonderful resource for the students of our town.

Located in the University Campus on Cartwright Rd, the centre officially opened in 2014. It offers trade certificate courses to senior students from all high schools across the Gympie region.

Since then, the first group of young men successfully completed their training, with a second class hot on their heels.

It is hoped this program will produce young people who are sought after as the first choice for employers across Queensland.

The program aims to provide these students with extended time on tools of their trade so they enter the workforce as highly skilled potential tradespeople, yet still receiving the Queensland Certificate of Education for completion of their secondary schooling.

A celebratory event was held recently to mark the graduation of the second round of students successfully completing this course.

Eight hard-working students graduated, completing a Certificate I in Construction, Certificate I in Engineering, Certificate II in Resources and Infrastructure, as well as a Certificate II in Workplace Practices.

The students also studied Maths A and English communication, and on completion received a Queensland Certificate of Education.

Special prize winners were Harrison Brunjes who won the English prize, with the maths prize awarded to James Barnden. Michael White won the award for Vocational Education and Training.

A further win for this group of students is the time frame, now finishing their course six months ahead of their counterparts.

By starting their prep course in Year 10, this group now has a great head start on other school leavers this year.

Additionally, these students participated in industry placement one day a week to supplement their studies.

All eight students have gained trade-related employment opportunities after leaving the centre.