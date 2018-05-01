Future Gympie superstar takes national silver

SUCCESS keeps rolling in for Troy Carlson, with the teenage star claiming silver in the 200m butterfly at the National Swimming Championships in Sydney and smashing his personal record in the process.

Racing at his fourth club nationals meet, Carlson held off three other competitors in a tough battle for second place.

The third, fourth and fifth place-getters also recorded times around the 2.07 mark, with his own 2.07.57 securing him the silver.

It also trimmed more than two seconds off his previous record of 2.09.77, and achieved exactly what he set out to do.

"I was pretty stoked,” he said.

"I was hoping to go somewhere under 2.08, and it was good enough to get silver.”

Lucy Dring and Troy Carlson. Troy has success at the national swimming championships in Sydney. Sunshine Coast Grammar School

He finished two seconds behind the winner, who swam 2.05.72 in what was, to understate the matter, a challenging competition.

"It's the best in Australia, so it's pretty tough,” he said.

Along with snagging second in the 200m butterfly, Carlson also claimed fourth in the 100m butterfly and snagged sixth in the 50m freestyle.

Hoping to also record PBs in both races, he said unfortunately his 100m butterfly swim was not his "best race”, and had "probably expected to swim better” in the 50m freestyle.

"There was good and bad,” Carlson said.

While not the outcomes he would have liked, Carlson said it did give him some new challenges he was eager to overcome.

First, however, he was taking a well-earned week off before diving back into the thick of things again.

When he did, his eyes would be firmly fixed ahead.

"Now I'm training up for school nationals in July at Hobart.”