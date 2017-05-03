Future family members are here

Carma. Contributed

1. Carma

BREED:

Bull arab/great swiss mountain dog mix

AGE:

4 years

THIS sweet little lady is looking for a gentle home with older kids as she can be a little shy to begin with. She loves to be with humans and really loves to give lots of cuddles and will need secure fencing. She would like to meet any future yard mates before heading off to her new forever home.

Jessie. Contributed

2. Jessie

BREED:

Labrador retriever mix

AGE:

13 years

JESSIE came into the shelter as a lost old soul. She was in pretty poor condition with a lot of hair loss and just old age issues in general. With some work and lots of TLC Jessie has been nursed back to good health and is looking for someone to love her in her golden years. Jessie is currently in a foster home where she has made friends with everyone including the cat.

Dozer. Contributed

3. Dozer

BREED:

Rhodesian ridgeback/rottweiler (mix)

AGE:

6 years

DOZER is a gentle mature lad. While he has all the perks of a mature gentleman he sure still knows how to have fun. He has a cheeky bounce and trots around being very playful and funny when it's playtime.

Dozer came in to the shelter with his best mate Tank and they would love to find a home together as the love and bond they have together is really very special. They will fill a home with so much joy, laughs and love. A special adoption fee applies for the two sweethearts together.

Tank. Contributed

4. Tank

BREED:

Boxer (mix)

AGE:

8 years

TANK is a very sweet and loving older boy that still has a lot of spark. He is a happy, charming type of gentleman that takes everything in his stride.

He came into the shelter with best mate Dozer and to encourage adoption of the pair together, there is a special adoption fee for him and Dozer to keep them together.

Ridge. Contributed

5. Ridge

BREED:

Bull terrier/rhodesian ridgeback mix

AGE:

12 months

COME and meet Ridge.

He really misses being with a family because he really loves his humans and likes to spend lots of time with them so he doesn't get lonely.

A home with good fencing would be best for Ridge because he likes to go exploring.

Calicoe. Contributed

6. Calicoe

AGE:

14 months

CALICOE is waiting for you to come and take her to her new home. She is as sweet as they come - extremely affectionate, smoochy and very soft natured. She is always up for a cuddle and is the perfect companion especially for these coming cold winter mornings.

Tibby. Contributed

7. Tibby

AGE:

17 months

TIBBY gave birth to six beautiful kittens a few days after coming into care. Now her kittens are old enough to look after themselves she can find that special person to take care of her. She can't wait to meet you.

Fifi. Contributed

8. Fifi

AGE:

5 months

THIS stunning young lady is seeking a family who will love and cuddle me and play with her. She's super friendly and playful, so come meet Fifi today.

Fisher. Contributed

9. Fisher

AGE:

4 months

FISHER is one of the sweetest natured kittens and is a true gentle soul. He came into the shelter quite unsure and scared but is gaining confidence by the day. He is looking for a family that is able to take him under their wing and continue to show him that the world is not scary but a new exciting adventure waiting for him.

Kelly. Contributed

10. Kelly

AGE:

14 months

KELLY is a young girl who is just waiting for someone to come and collect her and call her their own. She loves lots of cuddles and lap time.