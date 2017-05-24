27°
Future bright at Gympie Regional Careers Expo

Donna Jones, REPORTER | 24th May 2017 3:00 PM
CAREER ADVICE: Senior Constable Deb Wruck with Courtney and Maddison Dutton at last year's Gympie Regional Careers Expo.
CAREER ADVICE: Senior Constable Deb Wruck with Courtney and Maddison Dutton at last year's Gympie Regional Careers Expo.

MORE than 60 displays are expected to be on show at the 2017 Gympie Regional Careers Expo, on tomorrow at the Pavilion from 10am.

The event has been held since 2009 and is a stunning showcase of education, training and employment opportunities in the Wide Bay region.

The expo is a free event and is open to anyone interested in changing or starting their career, or looking to return to or go into further study.

The displays will represent education, trade, government and private sector career pathways.

Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran said this expo has been the leading platform for organisations to present career pathways and further education opportunities for many years, not only to school students and their parents, but also to members of the community wishing to increase their skills or employment prospects.

"We are delighted to host this event and it demonstrates council's commitment to nurturing a region of opportunity and growth for current and future generations,” he said.

"With continued support from local business, industry, university, TAFE, training and employment service providers, the Gympie Regional Careers Expo 2017 promises to be the best one yet.”

Each year, sponsors come on board to help pay for the Expo and this year, The Gympie Times is proud to join the Bendigo Bank, Blue Logic Studios, Jobmatch Employment and Busy At Work in supporting this free community event.

The friendly and informal character of the event provides a welcome and unique environment for employers, career advisors, education and training providers to communicate directly with jobseekers and students.

Jobmatch Employment has been a supporter of the Gympie Regional Careers Expo from the very start and general manager Garry Davison said that is because it is such a worthwhile exercise.

"It's the perfect opportunity for our youth to shape and invest in their future and find out what career opportunities are out there and what they need to do to secure them,” Mr Davison said.

Post Your Ad Here!