Fury at shock act during dad’s funeral

This is the heartbreaking moment a son was stopped from comforting his grieving mum at his dad's funeral because of strict COVID-19 rules.

Craig Bicknell, from Milton Keynes, in the UK, moved his chair to comfort his mum during the funeral for his father Alan Wright at Crownhill Crematorium on Friday.

But footage shows a staff member then interrupted the service by waving his arms and shouting at the mourners to "move the chairs back", The Sun reports.

Craig took to Facebook to explain how his family were left "heartbroken" as they tried to grieve the loss of their dad who died of a heart attack last month in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are absolutely heartbroken as it is, me and my brother haven't been able to leave my mums side for two weeks as it is," he wrote in the post.

"I can sit in a restaurant, I can sit in a pub, I can live at her house, I can travel in a limousine to the crematorium with 6.

"I want to give my mum a cuddle at dad's funeral and this man comes flying out aggressively in front of all shouting 'stop the service' and makes us split.

"It scared my daughter and shocked everyone in the room."

In the video, mourners can be seen seated around the room in chairs that are kept apart to follow social distancing.

When the funeral service began, one mourner in the front row moves his chair next to an elderly woman and puts his arm around her to comfort her.

The man on the other side follows suit, before a person in the second row begins to move his chair closer to a woman seated next to him.

A man quickly rushes into the frame waving his arms before the he is able to move.

"Sorry, sorry, you have to put the chairs back I'm afraid," he shouts.

"You can't move the chairs, you were told."

The group then moves back to their original position and then the service continued.

The Milton Keynes Community Hub wrote on Facebook: "We were contacted by a resident who recently said goodbye to his father at Crownhill Crematorium.

"They wanted us to help highlight how traumatic and upsetting the experience of a funeral now is, on top of the already sadness people feel when laying somebody to rest."

'WE ARE HEARTBROKEN'

They shared a comment from one of the sons, who said: "We are absolutely heartbroken.

"Me and my brother haven't been able to leave my mums side for two weeks as it is, being there for my Mum, within her bubble."

He explained: "It scared my daughter and shocked everyone in the room.

"This is not how funerals should be and with the guidelines in place for pubs, bars, public transport etc, how this can carry on at funerals is beyond belief."

The video has been seen thousands of times as many have expressed their anger at the staff's behaviour.

"Although I do not know them, my condolences to the family involved. I am absolutely f***ing incensed," one person commented.

"The way in which the service was interrupted and the manner in which they were spoken to are beyond forgiveness.

"I think I would have got up and walked out in disgust."

Another described it as "shocking", adding "you should not separate family members who live together when attending a funeral".

"In fact it's more than shocking, it is down right cruel!"

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes Council said: "We are sorry to have upset this family.

"We don't usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

"We ask funeral directors to let us know whether any chairs should be grouped in advance, and from now on this includes guests who are in the same household or bubbles as well as people who need extra support.

"We hope this provides additional comfort at a difficult time."

In Australia rules vary from state to state, but as a general rule across the board, people who live in the same household can offer each other physical comfort. If you do not live with the person grieving, you should avoid contact.

