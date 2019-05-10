Fury at drug baron’s lavish prison wedding

A DRUG lord who made millions as the "puppet master" of a sophisticated cannabis syndicate has served guests Moreton Bay bugs, prawns and prime-cut steaks at a picturesque wedding on a prison farm where he is serving time, according to furious prison officers.

The Courier-Mail has been told convicted drug trafficker Terrence John Thornbury, 41, held the lavish wedding at Palen Creek Correctional Centre near the Queensland-NSW border yesterday.

A well-dressed Thornbury, who was sentenced to 10 years' jail for running an interstate drug trafficking ring, was seen posing for photographs under a tree on the farm after the wedding was held in the farm chapel.

His bride, Jessica Salmon, wore a white dress, arriving after guests gathered at the farm about 1pm.

The Courier-Mail is prohibited by law from publishing or taking photographs, but witnessed about 20 guests arriving in luxury cars including an Audi and a black Ford GT500 previously associated with Thornbury's car business.

Terrence John Thornbury and now wife Jessica Salmon

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment in relation to the hosting of the wedding.

There were no additional staff put on the day, according to officers.

One of his co-accused, who is serving time at the same farm, also attended the wedding.

"I've never seen anything like this," one officer said.

Thornbury was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to trafficking 2834kg of marijuana on flights to Queensland.

The trafficking was between January 2013 and April 2014.

He was jailed in 2016.

He was the mastermind of the operation which involved sending couriers on flights from Melbourne.

It was categorised as a serious crime offence meaning he has to serve 80 per cent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.