A mum is facing prison time after she staged a wedding between two child influencers and shared photos of them chained together.
Fury as kids marry, move in together

by Phoebe Loomes
19th Mar 2021 10:47 AM

A mother has been questioned by police after she staged a wedding between her eight-year-old daughter and another 13-year-old blogger.

Mila Maxanets and teen Pavel Pai, Ukrainian child influencers, reportedly began "dating" with the full support of both of their parents.

Their parents have both claimed they didn't see any problems with the new living arrangements, and have denied trying to cash in on their offspring's fame. Mila has more than 516,000 followers on Instagram, while Pavel has more than 50,000.

The outrage comes amid local media reports claiming the parents have encouraged the children to now live together in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and take provocative photos, including a recent post which showed them chained together for 24 hours for a "challenge".

Ukrainians are concerned for child influencers Mila and Pavel. Picture: @pasha_pai/Newsflash Picture: Newsflash/Australscope

The wedding announcement caused widespread anger and concerns over the danger the influencers could cause to other children.

After announcing their "relationship" and posting photos with their arms linked in chains, people called for their social media account to be blocked, and for officials to step in. Comments have now been disabled on Mila's Instagram account.

The parents were also criticised for encouraging the young bloggers. Local reports claimed Mila's mother has been questioned by police over the photos, and prosecutors have opened a criminal case regarding the alleged distribution of pornography.

Local media reports claim Mila's mother is being investigated over recent photos shared online. Picture: Newsflash/Australscope

Penalties for illegal pornography range from being fined, placed under house arrest or being given a prison sentence.

Mila's father has also commented on the situation saying he is outraged, according to Kiev Vgorode.

The father, who has been divorced for two years, claimed the mother is using Mila as her main source of income now.

 

 

