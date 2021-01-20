Further material made available in alleged murder case

A court has heard further material has been made available in the matter of Nigel John Gilliland, who is accused of murdering his former wife Karen.

A court has heard further material has been made available for collection in the matter of Nigel John Gilliland, who is accused of murdering his former wife Karen.

Legal Aid lawyer Jackie Lynch told Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20, when Mr Gilliland's matter was mentioned, that she would be collecting the material that afternoon.

She said a brief to counsel was in process.

Mr Gilliland, 45, was accused of stabbing his former wife to death at her Rockhampton home on June 23, 2020.

He was charged with one count each of murder (domestic violence offence) and enter dwelling with intent by break.

Nigel Gilliland, 45, allegedly stabbed former wife, Karen Gilliland, a 42-year-old nurse. Picture: Facebook

Police allege Mr Gilliland stabbed Ms Gilliland multiple times in both her neck and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

The alleged incident occurred just after 6pm at a Brae St address in The Range.

Mr Gilliland was arrested that same evening.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital where he underwent surgery for suspected self-inflicted injuries.

Mr Gilliland, who was remanded in custody, had his matters adjourned to February 17 for mention.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

