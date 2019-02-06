Furner tours $500k Gympie facility, defends college closures

PICKING AND PACKING: Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner helped out with the gooseberry harvest at the Gympie State High School farm yesterday, aided by the expertise of future farmers Luke Duggan (left) and Sam Jasper.

PICKING AND PACKING: Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner helped out with the gooseberry harvest at the Gympie State High School farm yesterday, aided by the expertise of future farmers Luke Duggan (left) and Sam Jasper. Troy Jegers

A DECENT fall of welcome rain fell on Gympie when Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner visited Gympie State High School's farm in Cootharaba Rd yesterday.

"It's generally what I like to deliver when I come to the regions,” he said in an "all part of the service” sort of way.

But he admitted it was probably not enough rain for farmers over much of our increasingly parched region

Luke Duggan and Sam Jasper with Agriculture Minister Mark Furner Troy Jegers

Much of Queensland, he said, still needed substantial rain, despite extreme weather and flood conditions in the state's far north.

But Mr Furner was looking at the longer term yesterday when he met some of the next generation of Gympie region farmers.

Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey, teacher Sally Bekker, Agriculture Minister Mark Furner and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran during a tour of the school farm in Cootharaba Rd. Troy Jegers

Aside from helping out with the weather and meeting school staff and students, he said his mission was also to see how the state government's money had been spent.

The money he mentioned was a $500,000 grant from 2017, for what he described as "the facility we're in.”

That facility was a substantial shed, with cool room and sorting and packing facilities for the crops regularly produced by students aiming for a future on the land.

He said it was important to help with the young farmers' aspirations and he congratulated the students on their successes in shows and national competitions.

"It's important we support the next generation,” he said.

Student farming operations were a part of high school education in a lot of places, he said, "including in my electorate of Ferny Grove.”

Mr Furner agreed the pending closure of two regional agricultural training college had put agribcultural training in the spotlight and not necessarily in a good way.

"Those two colleges, which this year will only have 16 residential students, will close at the end of this year,” he said.

But other agricultural training resources were available, including the University of Queensland Gatton campus, $7 million in funding for TAFE training at Toowoomba and vocational training facilities like the one he was visiting.

"The other thing I encourage schools to consider is the Agribusiness Gateway to Industry schools program,” he said.

"A lot of students are studying online and a lot are studying through registered training organisations”

While here, the minister said he was also talking to Gympie region mayor Mick Curran about possible responses to Gympie's generally dry conditions, even in what is usually the wet season.

"I've had talks with the mayor and members of the Local Drought Committees.

"Those committees meet at the end of the wet season, about April and they will make recommendations on further drought declarations (which form the basis of drought relief planning).

"The general practice is to adopt the recommendations,” he said.

"There's been extensive rain up north and that has helped in some areas, but many areas still need more rain.”