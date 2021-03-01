Furious premier snaps at reporters

Use of private emails for govt business now “strictly prohibited”: Palaszczuk

The Queensland Premier snapped at reporters on Monday during a tense encounter over the content of her private emails, currently being scoured by the state's corruption watchdog, as the issue continues to fester.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has been grilled for months about the use of private address stacia1@bigpond.com to conduct work in her public role after it was revealed the Premier received a private email from Transport Minister Mark Bailey back in 2015 discussing the political ideology of a potential director-general appointment.

On Friday, the Crime and Corruption Commission revealed Ms Palaszczuk also used another email, apbounce11@gmail.com, to communicate with Mr Bailey.

Commission chair Alan MacSporran said it could be argued the emails were used for a "component of government business" and the use was "frankly inappropriate", though he said the nature of the emails doesn't warrant a full investigation.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had a tense press conference on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Ms Palaszczuk was peppered with questions about the use of the private email addresses in parliament last week, and the barrage continued during a photo-op at a construction site for the underground rail network on Roma Street in Brisbane.

A clearly exasperated Premier snapped when asked if she was tired of the ongoing email "mess".

"I don't believe there's a mess at all, everything that has been done has been done," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"There's a process here, it goes through the RTI (Right to Information) and all of them have been retained so if you have an allegation, put it to me.

"If you have an allegation, put it to me," she again repeated. "What is your allegation?"

She was then asked why there were two email addresses.

"There were just two so …"

And the meaning behind the cryptic email name apbounce11?

"I don't know," she said. "I don't know what it means."

Queensland Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli says the premier is being “dodgy”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said in a press conference immediately after that the refusal to release the less than 20 emails in question was "dodgy".

"The Premier said if there's an allegation to put it to her," he said.

"Well we allege there are things in those emails she doesn't want Queenslanders to see, and that is dodgy.

"Everybody in the state deserves answers and the behaviour that was just witnessed at that press conference suggests to me that this is an issue we must continue to pursue."

Ms Palaszczuk has denied wrongdoing and reiterated that the RTI process determined none of her emails need to be released.

