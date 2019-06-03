Furious mother threatens to blow up child safety department

A GLADSTONE mother who abused three different staff members before threatening to bomb the government department they worked at has been placed on probation.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identify of her children, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges; use a carriage service for a hoax threat, possession of a knife in a public place and possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told the child safety department had removed the woman's children from her care previously. The children were in the care of another family member before they were removed again.

The court was told it was for this reason the woman called the office in October 2018 and became aggressive with a staff member.

The staff member terminated the call, but the woman called again and demanded to speak to the same staff member.

The mother said if the staff member didn't call her back she would be "coming to see her".

The mother told the staff member "there had better be lots of people to stop her" and called her a "f---ing c--t".

The phone call was again terminated so the mother called up for a third time and "screamed" at the staff member.

"I better get a phone call or I'm coming in to bomb child safety," the mother screamed.

On March 13 the mother was travelling in a car when the vehicle was intercepted by police.

The car was searched, and police found 15 marijuana seeds and a knife in the woman's possession.

The mother said she couldn't remember how long the seeds had been in the bag but had no intention of growing the drug.

She told police the 30cm carving knife was borrowed from her mother and she had carried it on her to several places.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was important government departments had the support of the community.

Mr Kinsella ordered the mother to complete 12 months' probation and ordered her to be of good behaviour for an extra 18 months.