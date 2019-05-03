Furious four try game shows why Gympie Devil got Falcons nod

Sophia Fisher (pictured playing for the Isis Devils) has earned her place in the Sunshine Coast Falcons' women's squad to compete at the 47th Battalion carnival.

Sophia Fisher (pictured playing for the Isis Devils) has earned her place in the Sunshine Coast Falcons' women's squad to compete at the 47th Battalion carnival. Paul Donaldson BUN100917WRUG12

RUGBY LEAGUE: Five Gympie Devils stars have been rewarded for their strong performances to start the season with selection in the coveted Sunshine Coast Falcons squads set to take the field for the 47th Battalion representative carnival this weekend.

Men's halfback Caleb Daunt was named in the Falcons' number 7 jersey and young gun Riley Moore on the bench, while in-form trio Sophia Fisher, Ivana Fuller and Peta Day got the nod in the women's squad.

Caleb Daunt will don familiar colours when he represents the Falcons at 47th Battalion this weekend. Warren Lynam

Fisher was included in the centres after scoring four tries in the Devils' 46-8 dismantling of the Nambour Crushers at Jack Stokes Oval last weekend.

Women's coach Troy Carlson said Fisher's freakish speed and strength combination gave her a unique advantage across the competition.

"(Sophia) is pretty quick, she was able to beat them out wide late in the game after the forwards did the hard work early to wear (Nambour) down,” Carlson said.

"She's freakishly strong, and very tough to bring down for her opponents.

"I think she might have scored five tries on the weekend - I thought the score was 50-8.”

VALUABLE TALENT: Riley Moore has impressed since arriving at the Gympie Devils this season. Troy Jegers

Carlson praised the trio for setting a standard on the field for their teammates.

The Crushers' win moved the Devils to the top of the table and gave them a whopping 104-point differential after three rounds, with a Battalion round bye to enjoy before their next game.

Fisher crossed for the first two tries of the match and added her other two in the second half. Teammate Caitlin Urwin scored two of her own, with Ellen Mosby and Madeline Blair chipping in to put the result beyond any doubt.

"All the forwards worked really hard in the middle and helped us run over the top of them in the second half,” Carlson said.

"We've had a decent start, strong numbers and no serious injuries so far.”

All sides have a bye this weekend to mark the 47th Battalion carnival, before the Devils take on the Beerwah Bulldogs away from home next Saturday night.

Both Falcons sides will play against sides from Bundaberg, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Rockhampton and the South West, with the men also playing off against Burnett and Toowoomba.

FALCONS MEN

1. Callum Klein 2. Connor Cox 3. Rowan Klein 4. Nat McGavin 5. Paul McKewin 6. Dylan McGrath 7. Caleb Daunt 8. Sam Bernstrom 9. Danny Kerr 10. Daniel Kidd 11. Louis Geraghty 12. Tom Rafter 13. Dalton Perrins-Phillips 14. Alex Braun 15. Ben Henderson 16. Jake Ainsworth 17. Rohan Messer 18. Chris Aiton 19. Riley Moore

Coach: Danny Gray

FALCONS WOMEN

1. Melanie Watherston 2. Codi Dalley 3. Sophia Fisher 4. Kelli Dunlop 5. Sarah Thornton 6. Amalee McLennan 7. Lana Sheedy 8. Renee Hireme 9. Michaela Peck 10. Chantelle Nagel 11. Stefanie Gallagher 12. Abbey Templeman 13. Annette Brander 14. Takiyah Nagas 15. Natasha Walford 16. Matao Atutahi 17. Eva Carless 18. Peta Dray 19. Ivana Fuller

Coach: Chris Bugden