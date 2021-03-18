Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Crime

Funeral homes fined over false ‘locally owned’ claims

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Details matter. Just ask the operators of two funeral homes, who have each copped $12,600 fines from the consumer watchdog for making false and misleading claims about their ownership.

Coventry Funeral Homes, trading as Fitzgerald's Funerals in Townsville, advertised itself until recently as "locally owned and operated''. WT Howard Funeral Services in Taree did likewise.

 

But, in fact, both are part of Propel Funeral Partners, a listed group with 130 funeral homes across Australia and NZ. It claims to be the second largest provider of "death care services,'' overseeing more than 13,000 cases in the last financial year.

In announcing the penalties on Wednesday, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the action was the first in what she called "an enforcement priority area''.

Propel, which just delivered an $8.2m net profit in the half-year to December, did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Funeral homes fined over false 'locally owned' claims

business funeral homes funerals queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MY FIRST YEAR: 504 new faces from 26 Gympie region schools

        Premium Content MY FIRST YEAR: 504 new faces from 26 Gympie region schools

        News Cherish this beautiful milestone forever with your very own copy of My First Year 2021, featuring every class from every Gympie school!

        New 34-block Southside subdivision awaits green light

        Premium Content New 34-block Southside subdivision awaits green light

        News Developers have resubmitted their plans with Gympie Regional Council after...

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Wrong advice given over AstraZeneca vaccine before backflip

        • 18th Mar 2021 5:12 AM
        Green space is optional for Gympie land developers

        Premium Content Green space is optional for Gympie land developers

        News New houses can be built about 3m apart here, but the Mayor says larger block sizes...