Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"The attack left Danny with severe lacerations and nerve damage to his lower right leg, and Ali's right foot was taken, with the potential need for further amputation."
News

Funds raised for Brits attacked by shark

by Sonia Kohlbacher
8th Nov 2019 10:08 AM

TWO British tourists rushed to hospital after being mauled by a shark off the Queensland coast will soon lose their free medical treatment.

Strangers are pooling together donations online to cover the costs of treatment for Alistair Raddon, 28, and Danny Maggs, 22.

The pair were snorkelling in Hook Passage last week when a shark bit off Mr Raddon's foot before circling back to attack Mr Maggs.

About $9500 has been raised for the pair, who face the cost of ongoing treatment that has so far been covered by the federal government.

"The attack left Danny with severe lacerations and nerve damage to his lower right leg, and Ali's right foot was taken, with the potential need for further amputation," a fundraising page set up for the tourists says.

"We require assistance to alleviate physical pain and trauma of the incident and to do our best to ensure that both do not suffer further."

Mr Raddon is a vehicle engineering technical specialist from Southampton and Mr Maggs a gas engineer from Plymouth.

More Stories

fund raising health medical costs shark attack shark attack survivor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOUGH DECISION: Gympie Show makes big announcement

        premium_icon TOUGH DECISION: Gympie Show makes big announcement

        News GYMPIE’S longest running community event, The Gympie Show will return to its roots, Show Society president Graham Engeman said today.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:09 AM
        STINKER: Heat dial to crank up 3 more notches in Gympie today

        premium_icon STINKER: Heat dial to crank up 3 more notches in Gympie...

        News Gympie is heading for 38C today, as hot winds blast the region and increase fire...

        Rural fireys funds cut ahead of worst fire season

        premium_icon Rural fireys funds cut ahead of worst fire season

        News Member for Nanango says rural fireys need more support than ever after millions of...

        PHOTOS: Man buys country pub for just $1

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Man buys country pub for just $1

        News The story of how he came to purchase the pub for the price of a bag of lollies is a...