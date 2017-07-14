Fundraising walk helping community and staff to give thanks

WALKING ON: Getting ready for tomorrow's Gratitude Walk are Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Currie and Narelle Griffiths

EVERY year Little Haven Palliative Care hosts the Gratitude Walk and Fun Run, and this year, it's on this Sunday.

This event is aimed at giving thanks for the blessings in our lives and refocussing our perspective on to the good things we can be thankful for, even when we are experiencing personal tradegies.

Registration for the event is at 8am with a warm-up at 8.30am and the race starts at 9am.

The circuit is either a 1km course around the showgrounds on an all paved surface, a 4km course or a 7km course for the more energetic.

The 4km track starts at the Gympie Showgrounds, heads out along the path towards Kidd Bridge and crosses the Mary River before walkers turn around and head back to finish at the showgrounds.

There is a costume element with prizes awarded to the best costume.

Plus, after the walk, there is always live entertainment and this year there'll be 10 market stalls, a sausage sizzle, face painting, henna tattoos, paradise jumping castle, popcorn and fairy floss and a coffee van.

Registration costs $20 per adult and $10 concession or child.

Organiser of the this year's event, Narelle Griffins said there are great prizes on offer for participants.

"Compliments of the Gympie Times, Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island have donated two nights in a Wallum Lagoon View spa resort hotel room for two people, including return passenger ferry transfers from River Heads.

This incredible prize will be given to the highest fundraiser, adult or child at the 2017 Gratitude Walk and Fun Run,” Ms Griffins said.

And that isn't all the giveaways on the day.

"Each participant receives a sponsor's pack of goodies. Plus there are prizes and trophies for different categories in the event including best-dressed, highest fundraisers and first over the line in the 7km walk,” Ms Griffins said.

The event helps to kick off Palliative Care Week and in addition to being a fundraiser, helps to raise awareness of the work Little Haven do towards improving the quality of life for terminally-ill patients.

For more information on the walk and fun run or to sign-up, check out the website at gratitudewalk.com.au.