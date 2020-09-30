Menu
More than a quarter of a million dollars has been raised to help a grieving widow who is pregnant with triplets.
News

Fundraiser’s incredible tally for widow expecting triplets

by Kylie Lang
30th Sep 2020 6:36 PM
Generous Australians have raised more than $250,000 to help grieving Brisbane widow Ashleigh Conwell, who is pregnant with triplets, after the shock death of her Queensland Cricket coach husband Matt Conwell.

It's among the nation's biggest Gofundme tallies this year, and nearly a month after the online campaign began, donors continue to come forward, including one giving $10,000.

Mr Conwell, 32, died in an apparent "self-harm incident" after being hit by a car in Carindale on September 2. The couple's three babies are due before Christmas.

Matt and Ashleigh Conwell on their wedding day in 2017. Photo: supplied.
Data compiled by Gofundme shows donations skyrocketed from the time The Courier-Mail first reported the tragic story, jumping to $200,000 within days, and steadily climbing since.

At 4pm on Wednesday, 3708 donors had given a combined $255,540, half of the sum coming from kind-hearted Queenslanders.

Gofundme senior regional manager (Australia) Nicola Britton said the Conwell campaign touched people on many levels, from cricketers to other expecting mothers.

"The more close-knit a community, the quicker donations come in, and this one escalated very quickly due to the circumstances," Ms Britton said.

"Generosity hasn't slowed down this year, and that's really surprised me; at a time of such social and economic uncertainty, people are turning compassion into action and donating is their way to show they are there for someone."

A family member told The Courier-Mail that Mr Conwell's death was "a snap decision" and "totally out of character".

Friends, including school mates from Ormiston College, described him as patient, kind and caring.

Mr "Cozzy" Conwell and his wife, a marketing manager with Flight Centre, were both impacted by COVID-19 in their jobs and already stretching every dollar ahead of the impending arrival of their children.

Initial investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit indicate Mr Conwell's death was a self-harm incident, and a report is being prepared by the coroner.

Matt and Ashleigh Conwell. Photo: Instagram.
