ADDICTION HOPE: Inside the rehab transforming lives

BAYSIDE Transformations transforms not only individual lives but the community as a whole.

That is according to the Hervey Bay rehabilitation service's chief executive officer Tina Davie.

To continue its life-changing work, which the seven graduate profiles below are a testament to, the organisation relied heavily on fundraising from its main event of the year - the Spring Gala.

Set to kick off at 6.30pm at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre on September 27, guests in their best spring outfits will be treated to a night of good food, great company, raffles and dancing.

Ms Davie said she hoped the night would attract around 200 guests.

"This event is all about helping people like these graduates, helping them get through the program, all the profit goes directly to helping people in recovery," she said.

"Come along and enjoy the night."

Last year's House Rules winners Josh and Brendan will be guest speakers and local band Soul City will be performing.

Spring gala

What: Annual fundraising ball

When: September 27

Where: Maryborough's Brolga Theatre

Alcohol will be available for purchase on the night.

Tickets cost $105 and can be bought online at frasercoasttickets.com.au.

For more information or to get involved with Bayside Transformations call 4194 6621.