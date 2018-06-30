Menu
TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw was one of two local men tragically killed in a single-vehicle crash at Curra on Saturday night.
Fundraiser today for crash victim Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw

30th Jun 2018 9:10 AM

THE community is being urged to rally today in support of the family of young Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw who was tragically killed in a car crash at Curra.

Mr Brunjes-Kilshaw was killed instantly earlier this month when the Mazda utility he was travelling in with a friend veered off Harvey Siding Rd and smashed into a tree at high speed.

Mary Valley Stags Rugby League Club vice president Aaron Parker told the Gympie Times soon after the crash that the news had hit the Stags community hard.

"We have lost a champion."

"He was a great bloke, you couldn't get nicer," he said.

Two young Gympie region men have died after a horror single-vehicle crash at Curra.
A fundraising barbecue is underway at Gympie's Aldi store in memory of Bryce. Locals are urged to get along to support the cause.

