Gympie 17-year-old man Josiah loves to travel. Frances Villenguez
News

Fundraiser to help Gympie teen get a new wheelchair

Philippe Coquerand
by
13th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

A GoFundMe has been set up for 17-year-old Gympie man Josiah whose disability requires him to have a wheelchair accessible vehicle.

His mother Frances Villenguez is organising a trivia night for Saturday October 6 at the Hamilton Hall on Cootharaba Rd, Gympie.

Josiah is described as a socialiser who loves playing on the keyboard, watching music videos, shooting hoops at the basketball courts and going to the beach with assistance.

Josiah loves going to the gym and riding for the disabled.

Mrs Villenguez said her son needed a wheelchair accessible vehicle due to outgrowing his other vehicle.

The fundraising page is called "Josiah loves to travel.”

More than $2440.41 has been raised with private donations.

The Brisbane Broncos have pledged $4500 and the Aussie Kids Charity have contributed $5000.

The total finance required for the wheelchair vehicle is $31,000.

To attend the trivia night, please RSVP by September 28.

Entry per person costs $15 with nibbles and beverages provided. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/2Qo2mrW.

Gympie Times

