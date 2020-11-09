Fundraiser for grieving partner, daughter after boat tragedy

A young girl whose mother's life was cut short after a tinnie crashed into a jetty is constantly asking where her mummy is.

Nicole Herbert, 21, was killed after the tinnie she was in struck a private jetty at Chelmer, in Brisbane's southwest, on November 4.

She has left behind her partner, Shaydon Harwood, 21, and their daughter Kylah, 2, who were also on the tinnie but were not seriously injured.

Ms Herbert's father, Rodger Herbert, said Mr Harwood has his "full support" raising his granddaughter, who is already asking for her mother.

Nicole Herbert pictured with partner Shaydon Harwood and daughter Kylah. Pic: Supplied by family.



"The family is still devastated by the loss of such a caring, compassionate and kind hearted person," he told The Courier-Mail.

"Her daughter Kylah has been happy but constantly asking for mummy … we are all totally shattered."

Mr Herbert said Nicole's partner is determined to keep her legacy alive for their young daughter and is still "very emotional".

"He has constantly expressed a desire to tell her (Kylah) everything about her mother and show her photos," Mr Herbert said.

Boat crash victim, Nicole Herbert and daughter Kylah Herbert – Photo Supplied Rodger Herbert

"He is very, very emotional, they were high school sweethearts and had a perfect relationship … he is a hardworking, honest caring dad and he has my full support with Kylah."

Autopsy details have revealed the cause of Nicole's death was severe head trauma from the impact after it is believed she was flung from the tinnie.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Nicole's cousin Tristyn Herbert, with all money raised going straight to Mr Harwood and Kylah for funeral and living costs.

Mr Harwood lost his job as a cook due to COVID-19 and has only recently started working at a retirement home.

So far more than $6000 has been raised to support Mr Harwood and Kylah while they deal with grief.

Originally published as Fundraiser for grieving partner and daughter after boat tragedy