Fundraiser deleted after mum charged with child's torture

A FUNDRAISING page set up to help a family deal with their child's aggressive cancer has been deleted after the mother was accused of making the whole thing up.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and charged with one count of torture and three counts of fraud, following a lengthy investigation by detectives.

The mother had previously told the Bulletin her five-year-old daughter had been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour, which had continued to grow and that she only had a few months to live.

She also said the child was supposed to start chemotherapy in August.

The woman charged with torture and fraud offences.

AMAZING OFFER: GET A SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB A 8.0 WITH THIS BULLETIN SUBSCRIPTION (T & Cs apply)

GoFundMe have been quick to act, taking down the fundraising page for the family.

"The GoFundMe Trust & Safety team have been monitoring this page closely," Nicola Britton, regional manager at GoFundMe Australia, said.

"As always, donors are protected by an industry-first guarantee.

"This means all funds will reach the right place or will be fully refunded."

Police are also attempting to track down other community organisations that donated money or services to the family and helped them tick off items on the young girl's bucket list.

The social media account detailing the five-year-old's battle with a terminal brain tumour was also deleted overnight.

Everything from details about MRIs, her cancer battle, seizures and other medical episodes were posted.

As recently as Tuesday morning, the woman was posting from the account about a medical episode her daughter suffered the previous night. She was arrested hours later.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson. Picture: AAP/John Gass

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson told the Bulletin that police would allege, through their investigation, that there was no medical evidence to suggest the child had cancer.

"We became aware that the mother has been receiving gifts, money and benefits," Insp Thompson said.

"The frauds relate to the woman telling people the child had cancer and because of that she's dishonestly obtained benefits, being gifts and monetary reward.

"We will allege the torture, by telling her daughter that she is sick, and having the child believe that she is sick and having seizures, it's a psychological torture.

"The child would have been present at these fun days, while her mother is telling people she has cancer. In our mind, that's a form of psychological torture."

He said they would allege the mother had made up the story for financial gain.

A mother has been charged with torture and fraud offences.

The woman fronted a Brisbane court yesterday. It was alleged the five-year-old had been taken to hospital several time this year for MRI scans and ambulances had been called to the home after claims the girl was suffering seizures.

It is understood the child was repeatedly discharged by nursing staff who found she was fit and well.

The alleged offending came to the attention of police after the girl was enrolled at school but had a number of unexplained absences.

When the mother was asked for medical certificates to explain the absences, the girl was removed from the school, police claim.

The mother was granted bail by Magistrate Jacqui Payne on the condition she have no contact with her daughter without prior approval and no access to the GoFundMe website.

She is not allowed to post pictures or comments about the child on the internet while on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.