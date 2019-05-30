Funding the secret to small business success

LEARNING LOCALS: Many businesses took advantage of a free seminar called Funding For Employment Explained that was held at the offices of Regional Training Services in Gympie yesterday. Taking part were (from left) Raelene Ensby from Bushkids, Lynne Wilbraham and (right) Jason Virtue from Entrepreneurship Facilitators and Debra Cook from the Gympie Bone Museum.

DAVID Asher from Regional Training Qld said if only 25 per cent of businesses in Gympie took advantage of funding that is available to employ more staff, it could potentially inject around $35 million into the local economy.

That's where the idea to host yesterday's Funding for Employment Explained seminar sprang from.

The seminar was attended by around 30 people, from many different areas of the community from students and jobseekers, to employment industry representatives and small business owners.

"There are people in our region waiting for the magic fix for our economic woes but there are so many opportunities for us to turn things around in the region,” Mr Asher said.

"We don't need a big multi-national to pull into town and put on people. We each just need to get off our backsides and put on a kid,” he said.

A lot of the focus of yesterday's session was combating youth unemployment in the Wide Bay, which Mr Asher says is the second most disadvantaged region in the state.

This is because a large proportion of funding available is geared towards youth employment.

However there is other funding available, up to $50,000 in some cases, to help small businesses to grow or expand into the digital realm or to place other employees, not just youth.

"Every business can benefit from these programs and I'm surprised more people aren't taking advantage of them,” Mr Asher said.

"Here's something practical that can be done. This is a win-win. I can't see any negatives to these programs. It seems like a no-brainer to me,” he said.

While many people may find the process of applying for government funding daunting, Mr Asher said that people like guest speakers Donna Constable from the Qld Dept of Employment, Small Business and Training and Lynne Wilbraham from Entrepreneurship Facilitators are paid to help people navigate the process.

Mr Asher is keen to run the free seminar again if members of the public express enough interest.

"It only takes an hour and from that you get information on how to put money into your business and other things like marketing and training, and it's all free. You just have to put up your hand to do it.”