Funding delivered to organisations responding to COVID-19

SEVERAL organisations and programs in Central Queensland have received much needed funding thanks to BHP's $50 million Vital Resources Fund.

BHP Acting President Operations Minerals Australia, Edgar Basto, said the Vital Resources Fund was established to support regional communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Basto said in just six weeks, half the funding had been committed to 46 projects across Australia.

"This funding is being delivered to the people and communities who need it the most, through the organisations and initiatives who are working hard to provide vital support through this difficult time," he said.

"We are determined to play our part and the BHP Vital Resources Fund provides critical financial support to help regional communities across the country."

Funding was focused on critical areas for Australia's COVID-19 response, including healthcare, essential services, business and financial support, mental health services, education and Indigenous communities.

Funding in Queensland

• Vanguard Health - $7.59 million to set up and service two clinics in Central Queensland offering walk-in, drive-in, telehealth and regional outreach facilities to help ease the strain on public health facilities.

• Oz Harvest - $790,000 to help address food shortages for vulnerable people such as the elderly or those who are quarantined.

• Isaac Regional Council - $500,000 to provide financial support to local businesses that are ineligible for government subsidies or identified as "at risk".

• Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service - $140,000 to help increase capacity of the medical rescue service during COVID-19.

• CQ Financial Services - $120,000 for capacity building support to expand the service to provide tailored advice for businesses facing financial hardship.

• Emergency and Long-Term Accommodation Moranbah - $95,800 to provide food and social support through extra staffing to families and individuals in need.