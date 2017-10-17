Funding boost for $2.4 million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre

BOOST: Kilkivan will receive $1 million in state government funding to go towards the planned $2.4 million equestrian centre.

BOOST: Kilkivan will receive $1 million in state government funding to go towards the planned $2.4 million equestrian centre.

KILKIVAN has received a million dollar boost to its proposed $2.4 million equestrian centre with funding announced by the Queensland State Government.

The Palaszczuk Government announced the approval of a grant for more than $1.075 million to upgrade of the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre, a project funded through the $60 million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program (LGGSP).

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH GYMPIE SPORT NEWS? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Local Government Minister Mark Furner said the project will create an estimated 19 full-time equivalent jobs.

"The delivery of this project will generate employment and boost economic activity for local communities, which is a major priority for the Palaszczuk Government,” Mr Furner said.

"Investing in infrastructure is a very practical way to generate confidence in a community making it a better place to live, work and operate a business.

Mr Furner said following feedback from Councils around the state, the way the LGGSP is administered has been changed.

"This year, we have given councils two financial years to deliver projects and this has allowed councils to apply for projects which will truly have an enduring impact in their communities,” Mr Furner said.

"It has also enabled councils to plan their workforces ahead of time, to create local jobs and give the local economy a shot in the arm.”

"This program is vital for the region and is another example of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to working with councils for the good of all Queenslanders.”

The Gympie region will benefit from the almost $2.4 million Kilkivan Equestrian Centre upgrade as the area is renowned for hosting national, regional and local equestrian events.

The project will capitalise on opportunities for employment and economic growth with a multipurpose undercover arena, amenities, biosecurity infrastructure and camping sites.

The grant was welcomed by Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran.

"This is a collaboration between the two tiers of government at its best, working for the good of the whole region,” Cr Curran said.

The $60 million Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program follows the implementation of the Palaszczuk Government's $400 million Works for Queensland funding to regional councils.

The Local Government and Grants and Subsidies Program projects must be completed by 30 June 2019. For more information: www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/lggsp