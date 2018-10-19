Fund shortfall forces changes to Gympie council's park plans

Part of the original master plan for One Mile Oval, which is now being revised due to inadequate funding.

UPGRADES to two of Gympie's parks are getting an overhaul after approved funding for the projects was found to be "inadequate”.

The shortfall has forced Gympie Regional Council to rejig how they deliver work upgrades at One Mile Oval and a long-awaited skate park at Cooloola Cove's Billabong Park, with the hope to move forward on them again soon.

While funding had originally been for a new oval and change rooms and at One Mile, the council has now proposed improvements to the existing ovals instead.

A new oval is still an option in the future.

The change rooms are still within the proposed work.

Councillors were told at last week's workshop they were awaiting State Government approval of the tweaks.

At Billabong Park, the council report said the council had budgeted in the 2017-18 financial year for a skate park to be designed and built but "learnings from other skate park projects have shown that these funds would be inadequate”.

The park's lifespan was a particular issue.

Part of the budget has been shifted to 2019-20 for the skate park's construction.

Infrastructure Services director Dimitri Scordalides said the delay would ensure the council was not dropping parts of the playground.

"All of our projects need to be properly scoped,” he said.

"We've taken learnings from the skate park we delivered at Goomeri.”

Councillor Mark McDonald said the delay left Cove residents "looking at what they've been looking at for six years”.

"We're moving very slowly on Billabong Park.

"They're going to have a fair call on dressing us down,” Cr McDonald said.

The council hopes to start construction early in the 2019-20 financial year.