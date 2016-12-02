Fun for all at festive Widgee markets and chook sale

FEATHERED FRIENDS: Ezrah and Nikodah Hanson check out the poultry the chook sale at Widgee Rural tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

YOU'LL find lots of Christmassy stalls tomorrow (Saturday, December 3) at the Widgee Markets, with a variety of great gift ideas for that hard-to-find present.

Come along and join the fun, check out the bargains and enjoy a tasty snack from the sausage sizzle. Relax and be entertained by the Retro Juke Box Singers with all your favourite songs from the '60s and '70s.

It's a great way to spend Saturday morning at the Widgee Markets with Graham's fresh fruit and vegies, Ted's fantastic woodwork, Sally's broms, Marlena's organics, Kathie's kitchenalia, Connie's puzzles and books and Joan's preloved linens and clothing and more.

Don't forget the monthly chook sale at Widgee Rural where you can select from a huge variety of feathered friends including wyandottes, orpingtons, pekins, turkeys, barnvelders, sussex, spanish, silkies, minorcas, plus many, many more.

Quilt Show

WIDGEE'S Annual Quilt & Patchwork Display will be held this Saturday and Sunday (December 3 and 4) in Widgee Memorial Hall.

Entry is a gold coin donation with the local quilting group mounting a fabulous assortment of quilts, runners, throws and miscellaneous items including completed works and works in progress, created since their previous show in 2015.

This year they've organised a workshop by renowned quilter Jeannie Henry of Wilson's Pocket, who will cover quilted landscapes and also display several of her award winning works.

Activities have been organised to help keep the youngsters entertained making individual and colourful fabric place mats. The display and workshop will run from 9am-3.30pm both days.

Jaki Parker-Hill with her Christmas cloth which will be displayed tomorrow at the Annual Quilt & Patchwork Display in the Widgee Memorial Hall.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.

Indoor bowls

THE final day of bowls for 2016 was played on Monday as several members will shortly be scooting off for family visits and holidays.

Players enjoyed the fun activities organised for the morning but still managed to make headway and score some points as well.

Topping the ladder was Gloria who, despite an injured hand, managed to tot up 53 points on the day. Second place went to Jeanette with 51 while Eric was third with 50. Holding fourth place was their esteemed leader Di with a total of 48.

The club is now in recess with their first meeting for 2017 to be held in late January.

Inquiries president Di Lhotka 5484 0286.

School awards

IT'S "the” night of the year for Widgee State School with their awards night next Wednesday, December 7, from 6.30pm.

All parents and supporters are welcome to attend this most important evening for the students as they receive recognition of all their wonderful achievements over the past 12 months.

Anyone attending is asked to bring a plate to share for supper. If you have inquiries about the night or enrolments in 2017, phone the admin office 5484 0888.

Santa's Widgee visit

SATURDAY, December 10 is the night to be at the Bushman's Kitchen for some early Christmas cheer.

The fun begins at 5pm with Karen's Christmas karaoke, face painting and lollies for the children.

Santa's Sleigh is booked to glide into the car-park sometime around 5.30pm, give or take a few reindeer along the way.

Meals are $15 per person with half meals only $7 each and sweets $4. Bookings to Sue on 5484 0166 or 5484 0282 to help with catering.

Community Cuppa

WITH the silly season fast approaching, everyone is invited to the final Community Cuppa for 2016 on Thursday, December 15 at the Complex building in Power Rd.

From 9am there'll be a delicious Christmassy morning tea for everyone to share as they ponder the past 12 months and look forward to spending Christmas with their families and friends.

Inquiries Margaret Fittler 5484 0420.