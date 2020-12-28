Menu
Luna Matenga died after being hit by a car on the Gold Coast. Picture: Supplied
‘Fun fair’ to celebrate magical life of little Luna

by Greg Stolz
28th Dec 2020 11:40 AM
Little Luna Matenga, the three-year-old Gold Coast girl tragically killed after being struck by a car just before Christmas, will be farewelled today at a 'Luchella Fun Fair' in what her mum says will be a 'fun, bright celebration' of her daughter's short but magical life.

Luna passed away in the arms of her parents, Jessica Feeney and Timi Matenga, last Wednesday, three days after being run over outside the family's Ormeau home on the northern Gold Coast.

Luna Matenga died days after she was hit by a car.
"Our hearts are completely broken," Ms Feeney posted on Facebook after Luna's life support was switched off.

"Fly high my gorgeous blue-eyed, red-headed unicorn! Ride those dragons baby … until we meet again!"

Ms Feeney announced plans for the 'fun fair' funeral at Mudgeeraba Showgrounds this afternoon, vowing it would be 'the biggest party/service for my baby'.

Luna Matenga.
"We ask you to dress up something bright and magical (fairies, unicorns, tutus, Disney characters, princesses, anything that aligns with Luna's personality)," she told her Facebook followers.

"We want the day to be enjoyed by everyone, especially children in Luna's honour."

 

 

Luna Matenga’s life will be celebrated on the Gold Coast today. Picture: Supplied
Ms Feeney said COVID restrictions meant only 200 people were allowed inside the showgrounds hall, with 1300 people outside.

She said only family and close friends were allowed inside, with the service starting at 1pm and the public celebrations from 2pm.

Originally published as 'Fun fair' to celebrate magical life of little Luna

