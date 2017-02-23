Fullers left $10,000 in debt as son fights on in hospital

DOING IT TOUGH: (Inset) Ethan Fuller and (main) some of his devastated family Bailey, Elly and Taylor Fuller. are what has happend to Ethan Fuller.

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Ethan Fuller should be running around and enjoying the start of the new school year after a fun-filled Christmas break.

Instead, he is recovering at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital from surgery seven days ago, blind and unable to walk from more than 20 procedures over the last four months that have left his family devastated.

"We're really struggling and just financially and emotionally drained,” his mother Elly Fuller said yesterday.

"He needed a new shunt because his old shunt - which was only in there for not even a month - was over shunting causing a suction in his brain and that caused two bleeds on the brain.”

Hydrocephalus is a condition which causes a build-up of fluid on the brain, and the constant procedures have had a huge impact on Ethan's health.

He is now clinically blind, unable to walk and has significant motor control loss in his right hand.

Ethan Fuller has undergone more than 20 surgeries in the past four months. Contributed

"The blindness is probably the hardest thing to deal with,” Mrs Fuller said.

"I think it's harder for him because unless you touch him or you talk he doesn't know you're there.

"Ethan's only got a memory span of about three minutes.

"You're there and then you walk out of the room and when you come back he doesn't remember that you've been there.”

At Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for three months now, Mrs Fuller said there was still no date for his release.

EARLIER: Ethan fights on as complications cause brain injury

Her husband Daniel is living in Brisbane to be with Ethan, while she moved back to Gympie with Ethan's two brothers to try and mitigate the financial damage.

"Financially, we're not getting support,” she said.

"Even with Centrelink it's going to take six months before we can get anything.”

"I've had to step down from my job, we've lost our business, we've lost our house, I'm living with my in-laws.

"It's been very, very, very hard.

"I had to get my house tidied up... so I could rent it out so the mortgage could get paid.”

Ethan Fuller (front) and his brothers Taylor (left) and Bailey (right) meet the Dark Knight. Contributed

Bills continued piling up while Ethan was treated, but while Mrs Fuller is working two days a week, costs are still mounting, fuel, school and rates and now car registration on the horizon.

Worse, she said, one of Daniel's brothers has now been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis as well.

"(We're) probably about $10,000 in debt at the moment.”

While a GoFundMe page was set up for the family, it finished with only $1710 raised.

Ethan's progress can be followed on the Facebook blog Ethan's Brave New World, while donations can be made to the following account: ACN 046369219 BSB 484799.