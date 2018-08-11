FULL TIME: Cats smash Waves, progress to finals

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Kade Kent Cats

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Kade Kent Cats

FULL-TIME Cats 21.17 (143) defeated Waves 12.5 (77)

THE Cats looked more like their usual selves in the second half of the contest, putting on a dominant display to prevail over Across the Waves by 66 points and increase their chances of taking out the AFL Wide Bay minor premiership.

Captain Lanze Magin and fellow midfielders Jesse Lawrence, Kade Kent and Scott Stiefler had it all their own way in the end, consistently getting their hands on the ball and providing top-quality service to forwards Brad Forbes and Bronzen Rowlands.

Rowlands rose to the occasion in the last quarter, kicking three consecutive goals before Forbes added two of his own.

The win provided a fitting farewell to Ray Warren Oval for Season 2018, with the Cats prevented from hosting a home final regardless of their ladder position or next week's results.

The most likely scenario for next week will see the Cats back at Norm McLean Oval to tackle the Bombers in a qualifying final, with a chance to progress straight through to the Grand Final on offer.

Brothers will visit Keith Dunne Oval to try and upset Bay Power in the Elimination Final, with the winner of that match to go up against either the Cats or the Bombers in a semi-final.

We'll have more for you on the Cats' finals hopes this week in The Gympie Times.

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Bradley Forbes Cats

AROUND THE GROUNDS - ROUND 18 Saturday August 11

Gympie Cats 21.17 (143) defeated Across the Waves Bundaberg 12.5 (77) at Ray Warren Oval

Bay Power 45.20 (290) defeated Maryborough 2.6 (18) at Keith Dunne Oval

Brothers Bulldogs 6.3 (39) lost to Hervey Bay Bombers 16.16 (112) at Brothers AFL Complex

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Courtney Findlay Cats

EARLIER

HALF-TIME: Cats 7.6 (48) lead Waves 3.4 (22)

A SCRAPPY first half and poor disposal efficiency has not stopped the Cats opening up a comfortable advantage at the half-time break.

Gympie's defenders have held up against the struggling Waves, but the Cats haven't been able to put their opponents away just yet.

Key Forward Brad Forbes bagged two goals in the opening half to help the Cats establish their lead, while midfielder Kade Kent and defender Beau Ridgeway also turned in strong performances.

An emphatic win would give the Cats a chance to finish top of the table, but final standings also depend on the other results from today's action.

We'll have more for you at full-time.

Bring it home, boys!

AFL - Gympie Cats vs Across the Waves Bundaberg FC - Beau Ridgeway Cats

EARLIER

CAN'T make it to the Gympie Cats' last home game today?

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times this afternoon for rolling coverage of the Cats v Waves match from Ray Warren Oval.

Updates will be given at half-time and full-time.

Further coverage of today's match, along with a preview of the Cats' first finals appearance, will feature next week.

Go Cats!