Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE: A badly injured motorcycleist has been airlifted from Fraser Island.
RESCUE: A badly injured motorcycleist has been airlifted from Fraser Island. Contributed
News

Full tide hampers airborne beach crash rescue

Arthur Gorrie
by
24th Dec 2018 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INJURED motorcyclist had to be winched from Teewah Beach to a hovering rescue chopper on Christmas Eve, as beach and tide conditions made a safe landing impossible.

A spokesman for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the rider, a man his 20s, crashed his machine while riding on the beach with friends about 9am.

He suffered multiple injuries, including suspected fractures, when he lost control of the machine and crashed. He flew over the handlebars and the motorcycle landed on him, the spokesman said.

A peak, full-moon tide hampered the rescue and left only soft and potentially unstable sand for the chopper to land on.

"A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the injured rider.

"He strapped the rider to a stretcher and both were winched back aboard the chopper for transport to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital,” the rescue service spokesman said

chrismas fraser island k'gari motorcycle crash racq careflight helicopter
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie shops hit by thieves on eve of Christmas

    premium_icon Gympie shops hit by thieves on eve of Christmas

    Crime Several Gympie store owners' holiday season's have been ruined after they were targeted in a number of break-and-enters.

    Where to snag your last minute Christmas gifts in Gympie

    premium_icon Where to snag your last minute Christmas gifts in Gympie

    News Get it in Gympie! Here's how and when and where over Christmas

    Driver in stable condition after Jones Hill crash

    premium_icon Driver in stable condition after Jones Hill crash

    News A driver was transported to Gympie Hospital after Jones Hill crash.

    One critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon One critical after horror Bruce Hwy crash

    News Nightmare crash closes highway, injures five

    Local Partners