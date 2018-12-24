Full tide hampers airborne beach crash rescue

RESCUE: A badly injured motorcycleist has been airlifted from Fraser Island.

AN INJURED motorcyclist had to be winched from Teewah Beach to a hovering rescue chopper on Christmas Eve, as beach and tide conditions made a safe landing impossible.

A spokesman for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue said the rider, a man his 20s, crashed his machine while riding on the beach with friends about 9am.

He suffered multiple injuries, including suspected fractures, when he lost control of the machine and crashed. He flew over the handlebars and the motorcycle landed on him, the spokesman said.

A peak, full-moon tide hampered the rescue and left only soft and potentially unstable sand for the chopper to land on.

"A Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic was winched down to the injured rider.

"He strapped the rider to a stretcher and both were winched back aboard the chopper for transport to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital,” the rescue service spokesman said