FULL LIST: Where every mining company wants to dig

More than a dozen mining companies are exploring across the region in the hope of striking gold, or other minerals.

More than a dozen mining companies are exploring across the region in the hope of striking gold, or other minerals.

GOLD is not the only mineral back on the radar in Gympie with two more companies seeking permission to explore three parts of the region.

Fig Tree Valley has lodged two applications with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to explore near Mt Kandanga.

The third application is from new company Orefox Vulcan, which is eyeing land at Wrattens State Forest, south west of Gympie.

If approved, they would add to the 19 exploration permits already issued across the region.

Here is the location of every active exploration permit awarded by the State Government

New Gympie Gold

New Gympie Gold has its eye on a large area of land south of the city.

The newest exploration approved allows the company to look for its potential riches in a huge area of land south of the city, stretching from Mothar Mountain to Amamoor.

Pennant Resources

Pennant Resources

This 2018 permit gave the company permission to explore a large area northwest of Kilkivan.

Devils Mountain Gold

Devils Gold Mining is part of the hunt at Woolooga.

The company holds a permit to explore land directly east of Woolooga and between Miva and Sexton until 2021.

Diversified Asset Holdings

Diversified is based south of Kilkivan.

This permit covers a significant area of land running north-south between Black Snake and Jimmys Scrub State Forest.

Goldstrike Mining

Goldstrike is hunting out west.

This permit is for a smaller square of land sitting next to the Burnett Highway between Tansey and Booubyjan.

Alluvial Gold Mining

Alluvial Gold Mining has a corner on the market at Kilkivan.

The permit covers a stretch of land running diagonally southeast between Kilkivan and Mt Sinai.

VGE

VGE is looking near Woolooga.

Exploration is underway on land stretching from east of Woolooga, running south across the Wide Bay Highway to Woolooga Rd.

Aus Tin Mining

Aus Tin Mining’s permit is split across four blocks.

The company is investigating land in four separate blocks spread around Mt Sinai.

Activex

Activex’s latest permit expands its search area near Gayndah.

The company’s latest of several mining exploration permits in the region, this one covers a site between Booubyjan and Gayndah.

Barlyne Mining

Barlyne is searching in an isolated area.

The company is looking to strike it rich on land north of Kilkivan.

Walla Mines

Walla Mines second area of exploration near Amamoor.

East of Amamoor is where Walla Mines is taking a closer look for minerals.

Laura Exploration

Laura Exploration has an eye on Woolooga.

Another permit seeking minerals and financial glory near Woolooga.

Walla Mines

Walla Mines is exploring not far from Amamoor.

This permit expired in June this year, but the company has asked for it to be renewed.

BK Exploration

BK is looking at three areas under this permit.

BK is on the hunt for something primarily near Mt Atherton, but also in two smaller areas near Scotchy Pocket.

Activex Limited

Activex expanded its exploration in the region.

Their second permit in the region is exploring the far outskirts of the Gympie council area, northwest of Kilkivan.

BK Exploration

BK Exploration’s permit area.

Another returning customer, the company’s first permit – granted in 2007 – covers most of Scotchy Pocket.

Activex Limited

Activex is also looking at this site near Booubyjan.

Another permit for Activex covers a long area north of Booubyjan.

Activex Limited

Another Activex exploration area.

Yet another permit for this company northeast of Booubyjan, this area has been under exploration since 2005.

Activex Limited

The original area Activex was exploring in the region back in 2004.

The oldest exploration licence in Gympie on the State’s books, Activex first began hunting for their Gympie fortune near Kilkivan. Obviously, they found something they liked.