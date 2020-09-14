FULL LIST: Where every mining company wants to dig
GOLD is not the only mineral back on the radar in Gympie with two more companies seeking permission to explore three parts of the region.
Fig Tree Valley has lodged two applications with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to explore near Mt Kandanga.
The third application is from new company Orefox Vulcan, which is eyeing land at Wrattens State Forest, south west of Gympie.
If approved, they would add to the 19 exploration permits already issued across the region.
Here is the location of every active exploration permit awarded by the State Government
New Gympie Gold
The newest exploration approved allows the company to look for its potential riches in a huge area of land south of the city, stretching from Mothar Mountain to Amamoor.
Pennant Resources
This 2018 permit gave the company permission to explore a large area northwest of Kilkivan.
Devils Mountain Gold
The company holds a permit to explore land directly east of Woolooga and between Miva and Sexton until 2021.
Diversified Asset Holdings
This permit covers a significant area of land running north-south between Black Snake and Jimmys Scrub State Forest.
Goldstrike Mining
This permit is for a smaller square of land sitting next to the Burnett Highway between Tansey and Booubyjan.
Alluvial Gold Mining
The permit covers a stretch of land running diagonally southeast between Kilkivan and Mt Sinai.
VGE
Exploration is underway on land stretching from east of Woolooga, running south across the Wide Bay Highway to Woolooga Rd.
Aus Tin Mining
The company is investigating land in four separate blocks spread around Mt Sinai.
Activex
The company’s latest of several mining exploration permits in the region, this one covers a site between Booubyjan and Gayndah.
Barlyne Mining
The company is looking to strike it rich on land north of Kilkivan.
Walla Mines
East of Amamoor is where Walla Mines is taking a closer look for minerals.
Laura Exploration
Another permit seeking minerals and financial glory near Woolooga.
Walla Mines
This permit expired in June this year, but the company has asked for it to be renewed.
BK Exploration
BK is on the hunt for something primarily near Mt Atherton, but also in two smaller areas near Scotchy Pocket.
Activex Limited
Their second permit in the region is exploring the far outskirts of the Gympie council area, northwest of Kilkivan.
BK Exploration
Another returning customer, the company’s first permit – granted in 2007 – covers most of Scotchy Pocket.
Activex Limited
Another permit for Activex covers a long area north of Booubyjan.
Activex Limited
Yet another permit for this company northeast of Booubyjan, this area has been under exploration since 2005.
Activex Limited
The oldest exploration licence in Gympie on the State’s books, Activex first began hunting for their Gympie fortune near Kilkivan. Obviously, they found something they liked.