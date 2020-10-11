FULL LIST: Where candidates will appear on Gympie ballots
INDEPENDENT candidate Roland Maeterns will be the first name on the ballot paper when Gympie region residents head to the polls and vote at this month’s Queensland Election.
The ballot draw – which determines the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the paper – took place at the old Gympie Times offices on Nash St this afternoon.
The region’s three independent candidates snagged top four positions on the ballot, with Tim Jerome and last-minute nominee Donna Reardon placing third and fourth respectively.
Incumbent Member for Gympie and LNP candidate Tony Perrett was the second name drawn.
Michael Blaxland (Pauline Hanson’s One Nation), Nicholas Fairbairn (Informed Medical Options Party) Lauren Granger-Brown (The Greens) and Geoff Williams (Labor) rounded out the list.
A live state election debate will be held on Wednesday night at Cooloola Christian College.
It will be livestreamed on The Gympie Times website from 6pm.
The doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
FULL LIST
1. Roland Maeterns (IND)
2. Tony Perrett (LNP)
3. Tim Jerome (IND)
4. Donna Reardon (IND)
5. Michael Blaxland (ONP)
6. Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP)
7. Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN)
8. Geoff Williams (ALP)