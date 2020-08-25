Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
51 people are listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
News

FULL LIST: The 51 people expected to appear in court today

Megan Sheehan
25th Aug 2020 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg courts on a range of different charges.

Here is who is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

 

• Abun, Johnny

• Archer, Emma Maree

• Batkines, Garrett Martin

• Beer, Skye Larissa Joy

• Boag, Jason Mitchell

• Bray, Ella Jade

• Buckley, Darryn Glenn

• Burns, Kimberley Jane

• Canavan, Christopher Rex

• Chadwick, Shelley Maree

• Chalk, David Joel

• Clarke, Drew Douglas

• Elworthy, Sara Jane

• Evans, Glynn David

• Fischer, Nicole Dorothea

• Flett, Jonethen Joseph

• Fogarty, Ngutji Nyarki

• Gooroodoyal, Kuvera

• Hancock, Tracey Lee

• Henricks, Renee

• Hoang, Quy Cong

• Hughes, Robert Noel

• Hulley, Mark Darren

• MIngle, Karl Stan

• Jaiwang, Nattapong

• Jensen, Michael John

• Kiesler, James

• Kusci, Kerem

• Landt, Travis John

• Limb, Sarah Jade Darrel

• Luhrs, Nathan Richard

• Lydiard, Cory John

• Micak, Krystal Kylie

• Minniecon, Aaron Shane

• Naske, Shaun Patrick

• Orreal-Avery, Stefani Jane

• Pickup, Steven Geoffrey

• Price, Emily Alice

• Pulleine, Anthony James

• Rayson, Glenn David

• Rombo, Angela Naralie

• Ryan, Jason Robert

• Sharp, Bronson Damien

• Smith, Stephen Anthony

• Soden, Craig Anthony

• Sweetman, Patrick Jon

• Tracey, Ronald Patrick

• Trindall, Harley Lee

• Tucker, James Lawrence John

• Williamson, Kaleb-Shai Montell

• Willmott, Kyron Jake

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 new businesses coming to Gympie you want to know about

        Premium Content 5 new businesses coming to Gympie you want to know about

        News From fast food to boutique dining to department store shopping – these are the things that will boost Gympie business in the coming year

        Dad was smoking meth when Gympie police walked in the door

        Premium Content Dad was smoking meth when Gympie police walked in the door

        News The Victory Heights man told the court he was now smoking weed instead of meth...

        4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        Premium Content 4 people face charges in Gympie court today

        News List of people facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Today’s headlines: School suspensions revealed, new businesses

        Premium Content Today’s headlines: School suspensions revealed, new...

        News The latest news from the region including which school had the highest suspensions...