FULL LIST: The schools with the most suspensions revealed

One school has taken out the dubious top spot for handing out the most suspensions last year - a whopping 396.

The Queensland State Schools handing out the most suspensions to troublesome students have been revealed, with one Ipswich school taking out the dubious top spot.

New Department of Education data reveals that Ipswich State High School issued a staggering 396 short suspensions in 2019, the most in the state.

Bundamba State Secondary College in Ipswich had the second highest tally with 384 short suspensions, followed by Dakabin State High School, in the Moreton Bay region, at 371 incidents.

The primary state school with the most suspensions was Weir State School in Townsville which recorded 281 short suspensions.

According to the Department of Education, a short suspension can last between 1 to 10 days and a long suspension ranges from 11 to 20 days.

Ipswich State High School, Bremer State High School, also in Ipswich, and Trinity Bay State High School in Cairns all handed out the most long suspensions at 30 counts each.

Students can be excluded from attending any state school for up to 12 months or permanently if their behaviour is so serious that suspensions are considered inadequate.

Pacific Pines State High School on the Gold Coast issued the most exclusions in the state, with a total of 28 exclusions issued to students, followed by Redbank Plains State High School in Ipswich with 28 counts.

A school principal can also cancel the enrolment of a student if they persistently refuse to participate in the program of instruction, according to the Department of Education.

Glenmore State High School in Rockhampton issued 14 cancellations in 2019, the most among Queensland State Schools.

The southeast recorded the most suspensions or expulsions, racking up 18,913 incidents across the region, followed by the north coast at 18,485 counts, and the metropolitan region at 16,539 incidents.

