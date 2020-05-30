Full list of Gympie region pubs to reopen for dine-in

AS RESTRICTIONS have started to ease in Queensland a few pubs and clubs around the region are taking advantage to open their doors but some are waiting for further developments.

Here is a list of all the pubs and clubs which are open and which are remaining closed in the Gympie region.

The Australian Hotel has their bottlo is open but is waiting on further development from the government to open the pub.

Charlie’s Hotel Gympie has the bottlo is open and at this stage just looking at the easing of restrictions in July.

The Empire Hotel is open for 10 people with social distancing.

The Empire Hotel is open for lunch and dinner for 10 people with social distancing. Lunch is open from 11.30am to 2pm Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and dinner Monday to Friday 5pm to 8pm.

The Jockey Club Hotel is temporarily closed but looking at June 12 to open but that could change.

Railway Hotel Gympie has the bottlo open from 2pm to 6pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 12pm to 5pm. At this stage looking to re-open in July.

Queenslander Hotel is aiming on Monday, June 1 to be open for lunch 11.30am to 2pm for 10 people and maintaining social distancing. There is dinner takeaway available 5pm to 8pm for food and alcohol.

Phoenix Hotel is temporarily closed.

Mt Pleasant Hotel bottlo is still open but are waiting for further development from the government.

Victory Hotel Motel at this stage are looking are looking at opening in July but the bottlo is open.

The Royal Hotel is closed downstairs but open for accommodation.

Rainbow Beach Hotel is temporarily closed.

Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club is temporarily closed.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club is open for social bowls but only for maximum 10 people. The club is open for takeaway means and the bottlo is open. The club is waiting on further information from the government to open for dining in.

Railway Hotel Imbil has the bottlo open and for takeaway meals from 5.30pm to 8pm pick up or delivery. at this stage the hotel is looking at June 12 for dining in and opening the bar in July.

The Mt Pleasant Hotel is clossed until further information from the government.

Kandanga Hotel is open for takeaway from 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 5pm.

Kilkivan Hotel-Motel is open for takeaway from 5pm to 6pm and the motel is open. The hotel-motel is waiting on further development from the government to reopen.

Joe’s Grand Hotel (Goomeri) is open for takeaway dinner Tuesday to Saturday night and the bottlo Tuesday to Sunday. Look on their Facebook page for updates.

The Hideaway, Station Hotel Tiaro is temporarily closed.

The Australian Hotel’s bottlo is open but are waiting on further advice from the government to open for dining.

The Prince Alfred Hotel Tiaro is open for lunch 11.30am to 2.30pm Thursday to Sunday and dinner 5.30pm to 8.30pm Thursday to Saturday for 10 people while maintaining social distancing. The hotel is open Monday to Wednesday for bookings only.

Tin Can Bay Yacht Club is open for dining in Tuesday to Sunday weekdays from 9.30am and weekends 8.30am with only 10 people while maintaining social distancing, bookings advised.

Tin Can Bay Country Club has the golf club and bowls open with the restaurant open for takeaway. At this stage the club us looking at mid-June to reopen while waiting on further advice from the government.