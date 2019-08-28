Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Full list: NAPLAN improvement scores for every school

Geoff Egan
by and Stephanie Bennett and Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM Roma to Mackay, Toowoomba to the Atherton Tablelands - schools across Queensland have bucked the state's downward trend and showed strong improvements in this year's NAPLAN test results.

A Courier-Mail analysis tracking student scores between NAPLAN tests found St Teresa's College in Abergowrie, located in the state's north, recorded the highest improvement for high school students.

Noosa Pengari Steiner School, St Saviour's College in Toowoomba, Whitsunday Christian College and Blackheath and Thornburgh College in Charters Towers rounded out the Top 5.

For primary school students Aurukun State School emerged as the top improver, followed by Lowood State School, Esk State School and Seville Road State School.

Schools in Roma, Kallangur, Bundaberg, Mackay and Wacol also recorded strong improvements.

SEE HOW EVERY SCHOOL SCORED FOR IMPROVEMENT

*Note: Only schools with more than 20 students enrolled are counted*

FULL LIST: HOW EVERY QLD SCHOOL PERFORMED

TOP 50 BEST NAPLAN SCHOOLS REVEALED

TOP 50 MOST IMPROVED SCHOOLS REVEALED

More Stories

editors picks naplan 2019

Top Stories

    Gympie man told 'see a lawyer' after making DV threats

    premium_icon Gympie man told 'see a lawyer' after making DV threats

    News He would have gone to jail but was saved by his lack of history.

    GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's stellar netball grand finals

    premium_icon GALLERY: 68 pics from Gympie's stellar netball grand finals

    News 'The game was actually much tighter than the score tells'

    ALL MUSTER-ED OUT: 24 hours at the Gympie music festival

    premium_icon ALL MUSTER-ED OUT: 24 hours at the Gympie music festival

    Music A day at the Gympie Music Muster through country-music-loving eyes.

    UN-BLOODY REAL! Gympie tradie's incredible feat in Russia

    premium_icon UN-BLOODY REAL! Gympie tradie's incredible feat in Russia

    News Gympie apprentice Patrick Brennan has done Australia proud