Full list: How every school performed in Year 12 OP results

Two public schools have toppled private schools to take the crown of the best performing OP schools in Year 12 results. SEARCH HOW YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

Two public schools have toppled private schools to take the crown of the best performing OP schools in Year 12 results. SEARCH HOW YOUR SCHOOL RANKED

THE state's best schools have been revealed with the last OP results proving which public and private schools achieved the top marks in Queensland.

The number of students to receive a coveted OP 1 to 5 in every Queensland school will today be unveiled in the 2019 Year 12 outcomes report.

Two Gold Coast Schools have taken out the top two spots - Benowa State High School and Mount Tamborine State High School.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE HOW EVERY QLD SCHOOL PERFORMED

Eight of Benowa's 11 OP-eligible students received a score between one and 5, meaning 72.3 per cent of students were among the best in the state - propelling it to the top with the highest proportion of top OPs.

Benowa State High School has topped the state with their OP results. Principal Mark Rickard with school captains Matthew Coombes and Jemma Davey. Photo: AAP/Richard Gosling

Of the 175 students who were successfully awarded a Senior Education Profile three students received an OP between 6 and 10, 164 students studied VET courses, 21 did school-based traineeships, and 23 received an International Baccalaureate Diploma.

Principal Mark Rickard said the school encouraged excellence and celebrated achievement and diversity.

"The majority of our students go on to University and they do this through many pathways, including OP, VET and IB," he said.

"Every student's individual goals and aspirations are important to us and we are very proud of their work ethic and of the support and care that our staff provide.

"Staff, students and families work together to identify the best curriculum program for the pathway that each student wishes to follow."

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Tamborine Mountain State High School had 16 of its 29 eligible students receive a score within the top bandwidth.

The top private school was claimed by inner city Brisbane Girls Grammar which had all 191 students achieve an OP, with 52.35 per cent gaining a score of 1 to 5.

Principal Jacinda Euler said she was very proud of the school leavers achievement.

"As a non-selective school where 100 per cent of our students are OP eligible and sat the QCS test, this is a strong statistic," she said.

Matina Samios, Abbey Grice, Gia Cayas, Arwen Dias-Jayasinha and Eva Seet from Brisbane Girls Grammar School. Pic Jamie Hanson

And 50.99 per cent of top performing Brisbane Grammar School's students achieved OPs in the top bandwidth while St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School at Corinda was 5th best with 50 per cent of its 36 OP-eligible students receiving an OP 1-5.

Brisbane Grammar School was again a top performer - students Hugo Gandhi, Flynn Boorer, Lewis Luck, Tom Dickson and Rishi Goel. Photo: Jamie Hanson

Brisbane Grammar School Headmaster Anthony Micallef said the secret to success was a combination of not what just happens in the classroom - it was the schools culture of learning, the superb teaching faculty who are experts in their fields but also care for the boys in the school.

"That learning culture is supported by strong student wellbeing - teaching boys to understand their role in society, at the same time helping them become effective thinkers and self-regulated learners," he said.

The OP results for Queensland schools has been released.

Education Minister Grace Grace said Queensland students had once again shown a high level of achievement across both government and non-government schools.

"The Seniors of 2019 have worked incredibly to gain their QCE, whether that be through the OP system or by completing a VET certificate, and I congratulate them for it," she said.

"But year 12 results are not the be all and end all and students should not worry if they didn't get the result they wanted, there are many other pathways toward the career of their choice.

"Education is vital to the future of our state and only Labor is committed to ensuring our schools have the facilities and our teachers have the resources to continue producing these great outcomes for our students."

Brisbane State High School had a staggering 374 students receive an OP, with more than 47 per cent in the top five scores.

Former Brisbane State High students Jeanette Hodgson and Advaith Suresh and current year 12 students Milind Bordia and Elouise Gaffney. Photo: Jamie Hanson

Executive principal Wade Haynes said students achieved their best when they work hard and smart and their teachers focus on individual care and help.

"We have a strong culture of learning and try to improve everything over time," he said.

"We are excited when we see students improve, regardless of their current level. We are looking for personal bests."

Cannon Hill Anglican College, Anglican Church Grammar School, Freshwater Christian College and Sunshine Coast Grammar School round out the top ten.

These students were the last to receive an OP with year 12 students already on the way to receiving the first of the Queensland ATARs.