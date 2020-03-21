Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle
Commercial aircraft cabin with rows of seats down the aisle
News

FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
21st Mar 2020 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has released the list of flight details associated with the state's novel coronavirus cases.

Public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

coronaviruspromo

Another 37 cases were recorded in Queensland over the last 24 hours, taking the state's total to 221.

If you have been on the relevant flights and rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

 

 

Originally published as FULL LIST: Flights linked to Qld coronavirus cases

More Stories

airlines coronavirus disease flights

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council’s ’unprecedented’ call in face of COVID-19

        premium_icon Council’s ’unprecedented’ call in face of COVID-19

        News ‘We want to continue to serve our community, but if that puts our volunteers and staff at risk, we must take action.’

        UPDATE: Gympie parent tests positive for coronavirus

        premium_icon UPDATE: Gympie parent tests positive for coronavirus

        News A Gympie school community has been notified of the parent’s diagnosis.

        Virus threat forces couple to say ‘I don’t’ for now

        premium_icon Virus threat forces couple to say ‘I don’t’ for now

        News Couple makes tough call to postpone nuptials

        Two hospitalised after Bruce Highway crash

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after Bruce Highway crash

        News The crash occurred at about 8.28am.