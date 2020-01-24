Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

AN INFRASTRUCTURE spending bonanza is under way across Queensland, with nearly $23 billion being pumped into roads across the state in 2020.

The big winners will be motorists who are frequently stuck on the congested Bruce Highway and Pacific Motorway near Brisbane.

As The Courier-Mail revealed on Wednesday, the biggest projects would create 5200 jobs.

This is on top of big-ticket projects like Cross River Rail and the duplication of the Sunshine Coast train line, which are set to generate thousands more.

Now, we can reveal the complete list of state roads to receive upgrades by Department of Main Roads and Transport.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

Promised works include big upgrades to the M1, both north and south of Brisbane. Picture: Mark Calleja



STATE ROADS TO BE UPGRADED IN 2020:

Continue construction of additional southbound lanes on the merge between the Gateway Motorway and the Pacific Motorway at Eight Mile Plains and Rochedale, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue widening the Pacific Motorway, from four to six lanes, between Mudgeeraba and Varsity Lakes, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start safety and capacity upgrades at Exit 57 interchange on the Pacific Motorway at Oxenford

Complete road safety improvements on the Mount Lindesay Highway at North Maclean, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start extension of the four-lane duplication of Mount Lindesay Highway between Rosia Road and Stoney Camp Road interchange at Greenbank

Start construction of a four-lane upgrade of Mount Lindesay Highway, between Camp Cable Road and intersection of Johanna Street and Tamborine Street at Jimboomba

Complete a traffic signal upgrade of the North Street intersection with Waterford-Tamborine Road at Logan Village

Continue safety improvements along various sections of Beaudesert-Beenleigh Road between Birnam and Luscombe

Complete installation of on-road cycle lanes along Logan Road between Levington Road and Kingston Road at Underwood, as part of the Veloway 1 (V1) Cycleway

Start widening and sealing the Bruce Highway between Gentle Annie Road and St Arnauds Creek, south of Rockhampton, funded by the Australian Government

Continue improvements and upgrades for stage 2 of the Rockhampton road train access, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue duplicating, from two to four lanes, a section of the Capricorn Highway (Rockhampton - Duaringa) between Rockhampton and Gracemere, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue duplicating, from two to four lanes, the Bruce Highway Rockhampton Northern Access (stage 1) between Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road and Parkhurst, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue safety upgrade of the Bruce Highway at Terranova Drive intersection in Parkhurst, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue safety upgrades on Gladstone-Benaraby Road between Dalrymple Drive and the Bruce Highway intersection

Continue construction of new overtaking lanes, in addition to widening and surfacing approximately 18 kilometres of the Bruce Highway north of Benaraby, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start construction of new overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start safety works on the Bruce Highway between Nielsen Avenue and Plentiful Creek, north of Rockhampton, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start construction of a southbound overtaking lane on the Bruce Highway, north of Granite Creek, funded by the Australian Government

Complete construction of six new overtaking lanes on the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Emerald, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Complete widening and safety upgrades on Bajool-Port Alma Road, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue duplicating Philip Street in Gladstone to four lanes, between the Dawson Highway and Glenlyon Road, funded by the Australian Government

Complete construction of a new bridge at Valentine Creek on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Westwood, to replace the timber structure, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start bridge strengthening, pavement widening and rehabilitation on the Dawson Highway between Gladstone and Biloela

Start construction of the Bruce Highway - Cairns Southern Access Corridor (stage 3) (Edmonton to Gordonvale) project, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue construction of the Bruce Highway - Cairns Southern Access Corridor (stage 4) (Kate Street to Aumuller Street), jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start intersection upgrade works on Cairns Western Arterial Road at Harley Street intersection, to improve safety and capacity

Start widening and sealing works on Burke Developmental Road between Chillagoe and Almaden, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue paving and sealing sections of Peninsula Developmental Road between Telecom Tower and Archer River, and Fairview West (part A), jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Start road safety improvements on the Kennedy Highway between Kuranda and Mareeba

Start a flood immunity upgrade on the Bruce Highway at Dallachy Road, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Continue upgrading six rest areas and installation of two new rest areas on the Bruce Highway between Cardwell and Cairns funded by the Australian Government

Start construction of a new overtaking lane on the Bruce Highway near Smith's Gap, including construction of a fauna crossing

Start upgrading two intersections on the Bruce Highway at Innisfail-Japoon Road and McGowan Drive south of Innisfail, jointly funded by the Australian Government and Queensland Government

Install traffic signals at the intersection of Byrnes Street and Rankin Street on Mareeba-Dimbulah Road

Continue construction of the Smithfield Bypass project between McGregor Road and Caravonica roundabouts

Continue road safety improvements on the Captain Cook Highway