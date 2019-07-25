FULL GUIDE: What's on at 2019 Gympie Eisteddfod

THE Gympie Eisteddfod commences today and will run until Friday August 2 at the Civic Centre.

Gympie and District Eisteddfod Association president Thelma Reisenleiter and secretary treasurer Don Thomas have been busy with last minute preparations for the big week ahead.

ENTHUSIASM: Gympie and District Eisteddfod president and life member, Thelma Reisenleiter is looking forward to an easy week during the 2019 event, held at the Gympie civic Centre. She says the hard work for organisers has been going on for months, but ends now. "The children bring their enthusiasm from now on and it is just like charging the batteries, it makes me enthusiastic again." Arthur Gorrie

Photos View Photo Gallery

FRIDAY

SESSION 01: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am

Demi-Character - 6 years and under

Classical Ballet - 7 and 8 years

Any other dance style - 6 years and under

Lyrical / Slow Modern - 7 and 8 years

Any other dance style - 7 and 8 years

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 6 years and under

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 7 and 8 years

Demi-Character - 7 and 8 years

Contemporary - 6 years and under

Taylim Ellaby and Madison Ostwald Gympie Eisteddfod 2018. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 02: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Lyrical / Slow Modern

Any other dance style - 9 and 10 years

Duo: Any other dance style / duo - 10 years and under

Demi-Character

Classical Ballet - 6 years and under

SESSION 03: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Contemporary - 9 and 10 years

Classical Ballet - 9 and 10 years

Contemporary / Duo - 10 years and under

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Trio - 10 years and under

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 9 and 10 years

SATURDAY

SESSION 04: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am.

Lyrical / Slow Modern - 11 and 12 years

Lyrical / Duo - 12 years and under

Any other dance style - 11 and 12 years

Contemporary / Duo - 12 years and under

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Trio - 12 years and under

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Duo - 12 years and under

Lyrical / Trio - 12 years and under

Any other dance style / duo - 12 years and under

Ella Sanders Gympie Eisteddfod 2018 Renee Albrecht

SESSION 05: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Demi-character - 13 and 14 years

Any other dance style - 13 and 14 years

Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 11 and 12 years

Classical Ballet - 13 and 14 years

Lyrical / Slow Modern - 9 and 10 years

SESSION 06: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm.

Any other dance style / trio - 18 years and under

Any other dance style / duo - 14 years and under

Contemporary / duo - 18 years and under

Any other dance style - 15 and 18 years

Lyrical / Duo - 18 years and under

Contemporary - 15 to 18 years

Lyrical / Trio - 14 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 15 to 18 years

Classical Ballet / Duo - 14 years and under

Lyrical / Slow Modern - 15 to 18 years

Contemporary / Trio - 14 years and under

Jazz up Tempo / Duo - 14 years and under

Classical Ballet - 15 to 18 years

Contemporary - 13 and 14 years

SUNDAY

SESSION 07: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am

Classical Ballet - 11 and 12 years

Lyrical / Slow Modern - 13 and 14 years

Demi-Character - 11 and 12 years

Any other dance style / trio - 14 years and under

Lyrical / Duo - 14 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 13 and 14 years

Contemporary - 11 and 12 years

Austin Pronger Gympie Eisteddfod 2018 Renee Albrecht

SESSION 08: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Contemporary Group - 8 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 10 years and under

Lyrical Group - 12 years and under

Contemporary - 10 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 8 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 12 years and under

Classical Ballet - 12 years and under

Lyrical Group - 10 years and under

Contemporary Group - 12 years and under

SESSION 09: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Lyrical - 18 years and under

Lyrical - 14 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 18 years and under

Jazz up Tempo - 14 years and under

Classical Ballet - 18 years and under

Contemporary - 14 years and under

Contemporary - 18 years and under

MONDAY

SESSION 10: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

Stage Band - Year 12 and Under

Concert Band - Primary Schools (No vocalist permitted)

Small Instrumental Ensemble - Woodwind / Brass

Concert Band - Year 12 and under (No vocalist permitted)

Robbie Fletcher Gympie Eisteddfod 2018. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 11: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

String Ensemble or Orchestra - Year 12 and under

String Ensemble or orchestra - Primary schools

Small Instrumental Ensemble - 18 years and under

Small Instrumental Ensemble - Strings

SESSION 12: INSTRUMENTAL / PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Any stringed instrument - 13 and 14 years

Piano Solo - 14 and 15 years

Piano Solo - 13 and 14 years

Piano Solo - 12 to 14 years

Piano Solo - 14 and 15 years

TUESDAY

SESSION 13: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

Small Instrumental Ensemble - Woodwind / Brass/ Primary Schools

Small Instrumental Ensemble - Percussion Primary Schools

Small Instrumental Ensemble - 13 years and under

Gympie Eisteddfod Mary Valley State College Kobi McIntosh, Liam Greer, Payton Rozynski, Rose Flower and Jazmyn Carlson. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 14: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Recorder Ensemble - 13 years and under

Small Instrumental Ensemble Strings - Primary Schools

Recorder Solo - 13 years and under

Any Stringed Instrument (Duet) - 18 years and under

Any woodwind and (or) Brass Instrument (Duet) - 18 years and under

Any stringed instrument (Duet) - 14 years and under

Any stringed instrument (Duet) - 10 years and under

Any woodwind and (or) Brass instrument (Duet) - 14 years and under

SESSION 15: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Any woodwind and (or) Brass instrument (Duet) - 12 years and under

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 13 and 14 years

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 15 to 18 years

Any stringed instrument - 15 to 18 years

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 15 to 18 years

Any stringed instrument - 15 to 18 years

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 12 to 14 years

Any stringed instrument - 12 to 14 years

WEDNESDAY

SESSION 16: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

Any stringed instrument - 8 years and under

Any woodwind / Brass - 11 years

Any woodwind / Brass - 11 years and under

Any stringed instrument - 12 years

Any woodwind / Brass - 9 years and under

Any stringed instrument - 9 years

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 10 years

Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 12 years

Any stringed instrument - 11 years

Any stringed instrument - 10 years

Any stringed instrument - 11 years and under

Gympie Eisteddfod Aeris Sheppard, Stevie O'Donnell, Aberdeen Scott-Collins, Seth Tramacchi, Naomi Kassulke and Red Smith. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 17: PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Piano solo - 15 to 18 years

Piano solo - 12 and 13 years

Piano solo - 16 to 18 years

Piano / Duet - 18 years and under

Piano solo - 16 to 18 years

Piano solo - 15 to 18 years

Piano solo - 16 to 18 years

Piano / Duet - 14 years and under

Prepared Piano Accompaniment

Piano Solo - 12 years and 13 years

SESSION 18: INSTRUMENTAL / PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Country Music - 18 years and under

Instrumental Championship - 18 years and under

Piano Championship - 18 years and under

THURSDAY

SESSION 19: VOCAL - CHORAL

Location: Prospectors' Hall at 9am

Choral Contest - Primary Schools with 150 pupils or less

Choral Contest - Primary Schools - Open

Choral Contest - Primary Schools - Open

Gympie Eisteddfod Harriet Smith and Rose Cann. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 20: PIANO

Location: Prospectors' Hall at 1.30pm

Piano solo - 9 years and under

Piano solo - 10 and 11 years

Piano solo - 9 years and under

Piano solo - 9 years and under

Piano solo - 10 and 11 years

SESSION 21: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Verse speaking choir - Primary schools

Improvisation - 13 years and under

Improvisation - 14 to 18 years

MIME - 14 to 18 years

MIME - 11 years and under

MIME - 12 and 13 years

Duologue - 12 years and under

Duologue - 18 years and under

Prepared Prose reading - 14 to 18 years

Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 14 to 18 years

Character Recital - 14 to 18 years

Character Recital - 13 years and under

SESSION 22: VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

Folk song - 15 to 18 years

Vocal Solo - 13 and 14 years

Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 8 years and under

Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 11 and 12 years

Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 15 to 18 years

Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 13 and 14 years

SESSION 23: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 7pm

Bible Reading - 12 and 13 years

Bible Reading - 14 to 18 years

Prepared Prose reading - 12 and 13 years

Verse speaking - Australian author - 14 to 18 years

Verse speaking - 12 and 13 years

Verse speaking - Australian Author - 12 and 13 years

Verse speaking - 14 to 18 years

Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 12 and 13 years

FRIDAY

SESSION 24: VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

Choral contest, sacred singing - 13 years and under

Choral contest, sacred singing - 18 years and under

Sacred solo - 10 years and under

Sacred solo - 11 and 12 years

Sacred solo - 15 to 18 years

Sacred solo - 13 and 14 years

Traditional Ballad - 15 to 18 years

Folk song - 12 years and under

Vocal solo - 15 to 18 years

Song by Australian Composer - 8 years and under

Song by Australian composer - 15 to 18 years

Folk song - 13 and 14 years

Traditional Ballad - 8 years and under

Song by Australian Composer - 11 and 12 years

Traditional Ballad - 11 and 12 years

Gympie Eisteddfod Kilkivan State School Ruby McLean, Sophie Davies, Catie Wolgast (front) Rahni Wason and Audrey McCallum. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 25: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 9am

Nursery Rhyme (Traditional or Modern) - under 8 years

Verse speaking - Australian Author - 8 and 9 years

Verse speaking - 10 and 11 years

Verse speaking - Australian author - 10 and 11 years

Bible Reading - 10 and 11 years

Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 8 and 9 years

SESSION 26: PIANO / VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

Piano solo - 10 and 11 years

Song by Australian Composer - 13 and 14 years

Vocal solo - 9 and 10 years

Vocal solo - 8 years and under

Modern Ballad - 15 to 18 years

Piano solo - 11 and 12 years

Vocal / Duet - 18 years and under

Vocal / Duet - 12 years and under

Vocal / solo - 11 and 12 years

SESSION 27: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 1.30pm

Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 10 and 11 years

Prepared Prose reading - 9 years and under

Prepared Prose reading - 10 and 11 years

Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - under 8 years

Verse speaking - 8 and 9 years

Bible Reading - 9 years and under

SESSION 28: SPEECH / VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm