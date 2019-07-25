Menu
EISTEDDFOD IS BACK AGAIN: Madison Oswals and Clare Ellaby at last year's Gympie Eisteddfod.
EISTEDDFOD IS BACK AGAIN: Madison Oswals and Clare Ellaby at last year's Gympie Eisteddfod. Renee Albrecht
FULL GUIDE: What's on at 2019 Gympie Eisteddfod

25th Jul 2019 4:50 PM
THE Gympie Eisteddfod commences today and will run until Friday August 2 at the Civic Centre.

Gympie and District Eisteddfod Association president Thelma Reisenleiter and secretary treasurer Don Thomas have been busy with last minute preparations for the big week ahead.

ENTHUSIASM: Gympie and District Eisteddfod president and life member, Thelma Reisenleiter is looking forward to an easy week during the 2019 event, held at the Gympie civic Centre. She says the hard work for organisers has been going on for months, but ends now.
ENTHUSIASM: Gympie and District Eisteddfod president and life member, Thelma Reisenleiter is looking forward to an easy week during the 2019 event, held at the Gympie civic Centre. She says the hard work for organisers has been going on for months, but ends now. "The children bring their enthusiasm from now on and it is just like charging the batteries, it makes me enthusiastic again." Arthur Gorrie

FRIDAY

SESSION 01: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am

  • Demi-Character - 6 years and under
  • Classical Ballet - 7 and 8 years
  • Any other dance style - 6 years and under
  • Lyrical / Slow Modern - 7 and 8 years
  • Any other dance style - 7 and 8 years
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 6 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 7 and 8 years
  • Demi-Character - 7 and 8 years
  • Contemporary - 6 years and under

Taylim Ellaby and Madison Ostwald Gympie Eisteddfod 2018.
Taylim Ellaby and Madison Ostwald Gympie Eisteddfod 2018. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 02: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Lyrical / Slow Modern
  • Any other dance style - 9 and 10 years
  • Duo: Any other dance style / duo - 10 years and under
  • Demi-Character
  • Classical Ballet - 6 years and under

SESSION 03: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Contemporary - 9 and 10 years
  • Classical Ballet - 9 and 10 years
  • Contemporary / Duo - 10 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Trio - 10 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 9 and 10 years

SATURDAY

SESSION 04: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am.

  • Lyrical / Slow Modern - 11 and 12 years
  • Lyrical / Duo - 12 years and under
  • Any other dance style - 11 and 12 years
  • Contemporary / Duo - 12 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Trio - 12 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) / Duo - 12 years and under
  • Lyrical / Trio - 12 years and under
  • Any other dance style / duo - 12 years and under

Ella Sanders Gympie Eisteddfod 2018
Ella Sanders Gympie Eisteddfod 2018 Renee Albrecht

SESSION 05: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Demi-character - 13 and 14 years
  • Any other dance style - 13 and 14 years
  • Jazz up Tempo (Excluding Cabaret) - 11 and 12 years
  • Classical Ballet - 13 and 14 years
  • Lyrical / Slow Modern - 9 and 10 years

SESSION 06: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm.

  • Any other dance style / trio - 18 years and under
  • Any other dance style / duo - 14 years and under
  • Contemporary / duo - 18 years and under
  • Any other dance style - 15 and 18 years
  • Lyrical / Duo - 18 years and under
  • Contemporary - 15 to 18 years
  • Lyrical / Trio - 14 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 15 to 18 years
  • Classical Ballet / Duo - 14 years and under
  • Lyrical / Slow Modern - 15 to 18 years
  • Contemporary / Trio - 14 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo / Duo - 14 years and under
  • Classical Ballet - 15 to 18 years
  • Contemporary - 13 and 14 years

SUNDAY

SESSION 07: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 8.30am

  • Classical Ballet - 11 and 12 years
  • Lyrical / Slow Modern - 13 and 14 years
  • Demi-Character - 11 and 12 years
  • Any other dance style / trio - 14 years and under
  • Lyrical / Duo - 14 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 13 and 14 years
  • Contemporary - 11 and 12 years

Austin Pronger Gympie Eisteddfod 2018
Austin Pronger Gympie Eisteddfod 2018 Renee Albrecht

SESSION 08: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Contemporary Group - 8 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 10 years and under
  • Lyrical Group - 12 years and under
  • Contemporary - 10 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 8 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 12 years and under
  • Classical Ballet - 12 years and under
  • Lyrical Group - 10 years and under
  • Contemporary Group - 12 years and under

SESSION 09: DANCE

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Lyrical - 18 years and under
  • Lyrical - 14 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 18 years and under
  • Jazz up Tempo - 14 years and under
  • Classical Ballet - 18 years and under
  • Contemporary - 14 years and under
  • Contemporary - 18 years and under

MONDAY

SESSION 10: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

  • Stage Band - Year 12 and Under
  • Concert Band - Primary Schools (No vocalist permitted)
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - Woodwind / Brass
  • Concert Band - Year 12 and under (No vocalist permitted)

Robbie Fletcher Gympie Eisteddfod 2018.
Robbie Fletcher Gympie Eisteddfod 2018. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 11: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • String Ensemble or Orchestra - Year 12 and under
  • String Ensemble or orchestra - Primary schools
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - 18 years and under
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - Strings

SESSION 12: INSTRUMENTAL / PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Any stringed instrument - 13 and 14 years
  • Piano Solo - 14 and 15 years
  • Piano Solo - 13 and 14 years
  • Piano Solo - 12 to 14 years
  • Piano Solo - 14 and 15 years

TUESDAY

SESSION 13: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - Woodwind / Brass/ Primary Schools
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - Percussion Primary Schools
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble - 13 years and under

Gympie Eisteddfod Mary Valley State College Kobi McIntosh, Liam Greer, Payton Rozynski, Rose Flower and Jazmyn Carlson.
Gympie Eisteddfod Mary Valley State College Kobi McIntosh, Liam Greer, Payton Rozynski, Rose Flower and Jazmyn Carlson. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 14: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Recorder Ensemble - 13 years and under
  • Small Instrumental Ensemble Strings - Primary Schools
  • Recorder Solo - 13 years and under
  • Any Stringed Instrument (Duet) - 18 years and under
  • Any woodwind and (or) Brass Instrument (Duet) - 18 years and under
  • Any stringed instrument (Duet) - 14 years and under
  • Any stringed instrument (Duet) - 10 years and under
  • Any woodwind and (or) Brass instrument (Duet) - 14 years and under

SESSION 15: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Any woodwind and (or) Brass instrument (Duet) - 12 years and under
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 13 and 14 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 15 to 18 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 15 to 18 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 15 to 18 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 15 to 18 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 12 to 14 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 12 to 14 years

WEDNESDAY

SESSION 16: INSTRUMENTAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

  • Any stringed instrument - 8 years and under
  • Any woodwind / Brass - 11 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass - 11 years and under
  • Any stringed instrument - 12 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass - 9 years and under
  • Any stringed instrument - 9 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 10 years
  • Any woodwind / Brass instrument - 12 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 11 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 10 years
  • Any stringed instrument - 11 years and under

Gympie Eisteddfod Aeris Sheppard, Stevie O'Donnell, Aberdeen Scott-Collins, Seth Tramacchi, Naomi Kassulke and Red Smith.
Gympie Eisteddfod Aeris Sheppard, Stevie O'Donnell, Aberdeen Scott-Collins, Seth Tramacchi, Naomi Kassulke and Red Smith. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 17: PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Piano solo - 15 to 18 years
  • Piano solo - 12 and 13 years
  • Piano solo - 16 to 18 years
  • Piano / Duet - 18 years and under
  • Piano solo - 16 to 18 years
  • Piano solo - 15 to 18 years
  • Piano solo - 16 to 18 years
  • Piano / Duet - 14 years and under
  • Prepared Piano Accompaniment
  • Piano Solo - 12 years and 13 years

SESSION 18: INSTRUMENTAL / PIANO

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Country Music - 18 years and under
  • Instrumental Championship - 18 years and under
  • Piano Championship - 18 years and under

THURSDAY

SESSION 19: VOCAL - CHORAL

Location: Prospectors' Hall at 9am

  • Choral Contest - Primary Schools with 150 pupils or less
  • Choral Contest - Primary Schools - Open
  • Choral Contest - Primary Schools - Open

Gympie Eisteddfod Harriet Smith and Rose Cann.
Gympie Eisteddfod Harriet Smith and Rose Cann. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 20: PIANO

Location: Prospectors' Hall at 1.30pm

  • Piano solo - 9 years and under
  • Piano solo - 10 and 11 years
  • Piano solo - 9 years and under
  • Piano solo - 9 years and under
  • Piano solo - 10 and 11 years

SESSION 21: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Verse speaking choir - Primary schools
  • Improvisation - 13 years and under
  • Improvisation - 14 to 18 years
  • MIME - 14 to 18 years
  • MIME - 11 years and under
  • MIME - 12 and 13 years
  • Duologue - 12 years and under
  • Duologue - 18 years and under
  • Prepared Prose reading - 14 to 18 years
  • Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 14 to 18 years
  • Character Recital - 14 to 18 years
  • Character Recital - 13 years and under

SESSION 22: VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Folk song - 15 to 18 years
  • Vocal Solo - 13 and 14 years
  • Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 8 years and under
  • Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 11 and 12 years
  • Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 15 to 18 years
  • Selection from Musical Comedy, Music theatre or Walt Disney - 13 and 14 years

SESSION 23: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 7pm

  • Bible Reading - 12 and 13 years
  • Bible Reading - 14 to 18 years
  • Prepared Prose reading - 12 and 13 years
  • Verse speaking - Australian author - 14 to 18 years
  • Verse speaking - 12 and 13 years
  • Verse speaking - Australian Author - 12 and 13 years
  • Verse speaking - 14 to 18 years
  • Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 12 and 13 years

FRIDAY

SESSION 24: VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 9am

  • Choral contest, sacred singing - 13 years and under
  • Choral contest, sacred singing - 18 years and under
  • Sacred solo - 10 years and under
  • Sacred solo - 11 and 12 years
  • Sacred solo - 15 to 18 years
  • Sacred solo - 13 and 14 years
  • Traditional Ballad - 15 to 18 years
  • Folk song - 12 years and under
  • Vocal solo - 15 to 18 years
  • Song by Australian Composer - 8 years and under
  • Song by Australian composer - 15 to 18 years
  • Folk song - 13 and 14 years
  • Traditional Ballad - 8 years and under
  • Song by Australian Composer - 11 and 12 years
  • Traditional Ballad - 11 and 12 years

Gympie Eisteddfod Kilkivan State School Ruby McLean, Sophie Davies, Catie Wolgast (front) Rahni Wason and Audrey McCallum.
Gympie Eisteddfod Kilkivan State School Ruby McLean, Sophie Davies, Catie Wolgast (front) Rahni Wason and Audrey McCallum. Renee Albrecht

SESSION 25: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 9am

  • Nursery Rhyme (Traditional or Modern) - under 8 years
  • Verse speaking - Australian Author - 8 and 9 years
  • Verse speaking - 10 and 11 years
  • Verse speaking - Australian author - 10 and 11 years
  • Bible Reading - 10 and 11 years
  • Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 8 and 9 years

SESSION 26: PIANO / VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 1.30pm

  • Piano solo - 10 and 11 years
  • Song by Australian Composer - 13 and 14 years
  • Vocal solo - 9 and 10 years
  • Vocal solo - 8 years and under
  • Modern Ballad - 15 to 18 years
  • Piano solo - 11 and 12 years
  • Vocal / Duet - 18 years and under
  • Vocal / Duet - 12 years and under
  • Vocal / solo - 11 and 12 years

SESSION 27: SPEECH AND DRAMA

Location: Fossickers' Room at 1.30pm

  • Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - 10 and 11 years
  • Prepared Prose reading - 9 years and under
  • Prepared Prose reading - 10 and 11 years
  • Verse speaking - Girls and Boys - under 8 years
  • Verse speaking - 8 and 9 years
  • Bible Reading - 9 years and under

SESSION 28: SPEECH / VOCAL

Location: Heritage Theatre at 7pm

  • Speech Championship - 18 years and under
  • Vocal Championship - 18 years and under
