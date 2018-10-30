Full circle for Gympie building after a century

A crowd gathers around the Rotunda in Memorial Park to see the Prince of Wales in Gympie in 1920. But that's not the building this story is about.

A crowd gathers around the Rotunda in Memorial Park to see the Prince of Wales in Gympie in 1920. But that's not the building this story is about. Craig Warhurst

THE original building on the corner of Monkland and Nash Sts in the heart of Gympie started life as the Gympie Technical College and was opened by the Governor General of Queensland, Sir William MacGregor in 1910.

Now, 108 years later, the building has come full circle and is the new home for Regional Training Services.

Just like those original educators, David Asher, Rhonda Acworth and their team work hard at instilling practical skills into all their clients.

"This is our third move in eight years,” Mr Asher said.

"We often admired this building when we were in the former Gympie Times building (backing on to Nash St), and when it came up for sale at the same time as the lease on the other building was due, we just packed everything up and moved across.”

Regional Training offer short courses such as first aid, responsible service of alcohol and food services but also deliver certificate courses in a wide range of industries such as automotive, hospitality and business training.

While the company have only occupied the space for six months, Mr Asher said the former tech college, and later TAFE college, will be home to the organisation for the foreseeable future.

"We'll be continuously upgrading and if we need to expand, we can always go upwards,” Mr Asher said.