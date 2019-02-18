Fuel tanker catches fire on QLD highway

The fuel tanker caught fire on the Landsborough Highway 30km west of Barcaldine. The tanker was transporting fuel to parts of Western Queensland that have been impacted by catastrophic flooding.

12.55PM: A POSSIBLE flat tire is believed to be what started a truck fire on the Landsborough Highway early this morning.

The fuel tanker, which was carrying two different chemicals, caught fire 30km west of Barcaldine around 5.45am this morning.

The fire started in the cabin of the truck, which was destroyed, and damaged the first trailer was damaged.

The driver of the truck escaped uninjured.

The highway was closed for a number of hours, but a spokesperson from Queensland Police said it was reopened after a number of hours.

The clean up of the truck fire was a lengthy process as parts of the truck was melted onto the road due to the extreme heat of the blaze.

Three fire crews fought the blaze for almost an hour, with QFES confirming the blaze was under control by at 6.24pm.

The truck is said to have been carrying fuel for fodder drops in the west following extensive and catastrophic flooding.

