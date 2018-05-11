Menu
NOT FAZED: BP Gympie West Service Station owner Shane Waldock says current national fuel reserve concerns are "not a worry”. Renee Albrecht
FUEL RESERVES: Gympie servo owner says it's 'not a worry'

JOSH PRESTON
by
11th May 2018 12:01 AM
AUSTRALIA'S fuel reserves may be running low, but Gympie West Service Station owner Shane Waldock says there's nothing to be worried about.

Responding to a recent report stating Energy Minister Josh Frydenburg had issued an "urgent review of Australia's fuel reserves” to determine why the country only had 20 days of petrol left, Mr Waldock described the issue as "frustrating” and claimed Australia had plenty of oil to use in case of emergency.

"Can't win. Local Aussie jobs or cheaper fuel. Foreign processing is a fraction of the cost. Cheaper labour and basically no health & safety paper trail nor bureaucratic red tape. If only they could pass on the savings to the consumer,” Mr Waldock said on Facebook.

"Each state has refineries mothballed basically ready to be recommissioned ... Australia has $20 trillion dollars worth of oil under Coober Pedy ... in reserve yet importing processed fuel is still cheaper.”

Following recent concerns the country wouldn't have alternative options in the event of interrupted overseas supply - particularly in the Middle East where it's estimated more than 90% of transport fuel is imported from - the Turnbull Government ordered the assessment to "help deliver affordable and reliable energy”.

A statement from Mr Frydenburg said the assessment would also "help inform Australia's plan to return to compliance with the International Energy Agency's emergency stockholding obligations by 2026”.

Mr Waldock said he thought the Government's "mismanagement” meant they'd been "caught out” by the reports, but the resulting worries were "out of context”.

"It's not a worry, we're nowhere near war,” he said.

"We have so many untapped resources in crude oil and gas, but why tap into ours when it's cheaper to import?

"They're (the government) already onto it, they're already fixing the problem, but it takes time to get storage units ready comprehensively.

"We have crude oil refineries here that aren't operating at full capacity, and could be.

"(Managing) the (imported) stock levels is like running a business, you only stock what you need.”

    Local Partners