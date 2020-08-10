Fuel fraudster made passenger fill car up in brazen theft

A 22-year-old fraudster had no intention of paying for nearly $170 worth of fuel he made off with in two brazen thefts late last year,

A 22-YEAR-OLD fraudster had no intention of paying for nearly $170 worth of fuel he made off with in two brazen thefts late last year, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

Frederick David Morris first struck a Coles express service station at Deception Bay on December 13 last year, making his female passenger get out and pump $75.29 of unleaded petrol into his vehicle before driving off, the court heard last week.

Then on December 20, Morris pumped more than 34 litres of premium unleaded fuel valued at $92.15 at the Bruce Highway northbound BP at Forest Glen.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Morris had stolen a “substantial amount” of fuel and ordered he pay a fine of $600 on top of restitution totalling $167.44.

Convictions were recorded.