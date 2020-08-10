Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 22-year-old fraudster had no intention of paying for nearly $170 worth of fuel he made off with in two brazen thefts late last year,
A 22-year-old fraudster had no intention of paying for nearly $170 worth of fuel he made off with in two brazen thefts late last year,
News

Fuel fraudster made passenger fill car up in brazen theft

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Aug 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-OLD fraudster had no intention of paying for nearly $170 worth of fuel he made off with in two brazen thefts late last year, Gympie Magistrates Court has heard.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Frederick David Morris first struck a Coles express service station at Deception Bay on December 13 last year, making his female passenger get out and pump $75.29 of unleaded petrol into his vehicle before driving off, the court heard last week.

Then on December 20, Morris pumped more than 34 litres of premium unleaded fuel valued at $92.15 at the Bruce Highway northbound BP at Forest Glen.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Morris had stolen a “substantial amount” of fuel and ordered he pay a fine of $600 on top of restitution totalling $167.44.

Convictions were recorded.

fraud offences fuel drive-offs gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Angry dad wants cops to crack down as speeders ignore lights

        Premium Content Angry dad wants cops to crack down as speeders ignore lights

        News Even the lollipop lady at this central Gympie school has nearly been wiped out by cars speeding through the school zone

        UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young man dies in tragic Imbil crash

        News He was flown in a critical condition after car hit light pole

        TODAY’S GT HEADLINES: Imbil crash tragedy, Gympie’s failed plans

        Premium Content TODAY’S GT HEADLINES: Imbil crash tragedy, Gympie’s failed...

        News The Gympie headlines making news this morning including a tragic death on the...

        $8.8m Southside plan ‘one of most generous in Australia’

        Premium Content $8.8m Southside plan ‘one of most generous in Australia’

        News Long-promised and ambitious project is unlikely to be delivered under the old...