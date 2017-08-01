Fuel bandit struck in Gunalda and 10 other places

Petrol pump at Choice Petroleum, corner of Tank and Goondoon St's, Gladstone. Photo Chrissy Harris/The Observer

A MAN who committed 11 petrol drive-offs from service stations between Loganlea and Agnes Water, including one at Gunalda, earlier this year has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The long arm of the law caught up with Luke William Roberts in Torbanlea in early July when police pulled him over on the Bruce Hwy.

Roberts appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week and pleaded guilty to 11 counts of stealing, one count of possessing tainted property, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said Roberts had attended the petrol stations over the course of several months, filled up with fuel and then drove off, either promising to come back and pay later or making no attempt to pay.

The court heard fuel was stolen from petrol stations in Meadowbrook, Browns Plains, Woodridge, Gunalda, Bundaberg and Agnes Water.

The amounts taken ranged from $20.01 to $71.23 and totalled more than $500.

While searching his vehicle, people found a small quantity of marijuana and a bowl and scissors used to prepare the substance.

Police also found stolen property from a robbery in Roberts' car.

Roberts denied being involved in the robbery during an interview with police but could not provide a reason as to why the items were in his car.

Sgt Quirk said Roberts had spent 28 days in pre-sentence custody.

Duty lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Roberts had two children.

She said he was intending to live with his father and spend time with his children.

"He was due to start two jobs before being taken into custody," she said.

Ms Schumacher said Roberts started using drugs after experiencing a relationship breakdown.

"This was his first experience in custody. It was extremely difficult for him," she said.

"It has opened his eyes to a completely different environment."

Acting Magistrate Michael Bice said Roberts' offending warranted a prison sentence both for personal and general deterrence.

Roberts was sentenced to four months in prison but was released immediately on parole.

He was ordered to pay restitution to each of the petrol stations.

Roberts was also fined $600.