Frustration, confusion as solar farm operators meet residents

Jacob Carson | 13th May 2017 9:07 AM
ANSWERING QUESTIONS: SolarQ managing director Scott Armstrong fronts the crowd in the Lower Wonga Hall.
LAND devaluation, visual pollution, and the future possibility of foreign investment.

These were the major concerns residents of Lower Wonga expressed to the developers of the $2 billion solar energy project in a terse community meeting last night.

"We understand that it's a shock, the idea that you've bought a home or land in the area, and then there's three million solar panels,” SolarQ's Associate of Regulatory Approvals and Environmental Management, Alex Armstrong, told the crowd.

"The purpose of this meeting, and going forward, is to build a relationship with the community.”

The meeting was designed to provide information about SolarQ's background, and the first stage of the project awaiting development approval before an expected construction start date at the start of 2018.

But as the floor was opened to questions, the conversation quickly turned to the future stages of the project as well as the impact it would have on the prices of nearby landowner's homes.

"We feel like we're being left with no choice here,” one attendee (who declined to give his name) said.

"What's the alternative? If we decide not to sell, our land will devalue because nobody wants to live next to millions of solar panels.”

Initially centred around the existing Woolooga Substation, stages 1 and 2 of the project will encompass an area of 572ha, nearly 5.75 square kilometres.

However information phase 3, which would further land acquisition in the range of 1300ha or nearly 13 square kilometres was not available to the meeting.

"How are we going to be able to decide how we feel about this if we don't have all the information?” another attendee asked.

"It's not about stages to us, we're seeing this as one big development and we've got only a fraction of what need to make up our minds.”

SolarQ Associate of Regulatory Approvals and Environmental Management, Alex Armstrong addresses the public meeting.
It was a feeling exacerbated when it was revealed this information would likely be released after the first stage is approved for development.

There were also concerns about the long-term economic benefits the project would bring to the Gympie region.

The construction process will employ up to 450 people - a workforce SolarQ's managing director Scott Armstrong said he was committed to hiring locally for.

After construction finishes, the facility will employ six to ten employees for maintenance work on the site - including ensuring the panels are clean of dust and debris.

Mr Armstrong also couldn't rule out the possibility of foreign investment in the future to cover the large costs of the project, drawing a strong reaction from the crowd, but reaffirmed a commitment to keeping the project locally owned.

"We all come from and have worked in rural backgrounds, we understand how important this is to the region,” he said.

When completed, the project would be the largest solar farm in the country, and the biggest development seen for the Gympie Region.

It's expected to provide 15% of Queensland's energy demands, feeding into Gympie, the Sunshine Coast, Northern Brisbane and up to Gin Gin.

Wrapping up the evening at Lower Wonga, Alex Armstrong said there would likely be another community meeting in the next three to four months, for further discussion on the project.

Gympie Times

Topics:  community meeting development infrastructure lower wonga renewable energy solar energy solar farm solarq town meeting

