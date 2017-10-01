Frustration as residents trash dump changes

Locals line up at the Bonnick Rd rubbish dump this morning.

Locals line up at the Bonnick Rd rubbish dump this morning. Jacob Carson

IT'S barely 9.30 in the morning, and the line-up has already begun at the Bonnick Rd dump.

Today marks the first day of new fees at the site, and in addition to reduced opening hours across weekends, it's all left Gympie locals feeling frustrated.

Last week, it was reported the changes were to "ensure the cost of waste management is fair and consistent to our community,” according to the Gympie Regional Council.

But in line at Bonnick Rd, some customers felt they were now paying more for a reduced service.

One customer, who asked to remain anonymous said anything that would make things more difficult for locals to offload their rubbish, be it reduced opening hours or costs would ultimately lead to consequences.

"What happens if they're unable to afford the cost, or they show up on a weekend and it's closed?” they asked.

"There'll be an increase in people just dumping it on the side of the road.”

As it stands, the Bonnick Rd facility is open from 10am-3pm on weekends.

"It's not only the opening hours,” another man was quick to add, "it's the commercialisation of a mandatory provision that Council is responsible for.”

"At the end of the day, this is what's happening with a lot of local councils.

"They tend to over-commercialise provisions like this.”

What it's going to cost you to go to the dump

At present, it currently costs visitors $5.40 to drop off a small load of domestic or commercial waste.

That includes items placed into the boot, a half-filled trailer or full wheelie bin.

The price then jumps to $17 for medium loads, including full trailers, station wagons, utes or vans.

Large loads, priced at $36 - include stacked trailers, fully loaded utes as well as utes carrying trailers as well.

For green waste - including trees and plant life, small loads are $3, medium loads are $11 and large loads $20

Recycling items remains free for the most part, but there are exceptions.

Used motor oil over 20L is $22 per 100 litres

Inner spring mattresses will set you back $20, while foam mattresses will cost $10 to dispose of.

Whitegoods including fridges, freezers, and air-conditioning units will cost you $15 each.