'Frustrating' customer service experiences are hopefully going to be a thing of the past for Gympie Regional Council with a new charter to be put in place.
Council News

'Frustrating' customer service on Gympie Council's fix list

scott kovacevic
by
18th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
FRUSTRATIONS with Gympie Regional Council's customer service should soon be at an end with the unveiling of a new customer service charter.

The policy was presented to councillors at last week's workshop, and outlines the council's commitment to "high quality service to its customers”.

And there was little debate in the chambers that change was needed.

"We know it needs to improve,” services director Pauline Gordon said.

The council says it's information and communication systems are
"Our ICT is poor... we know the system doesn't work.”

Guidelines within the charter include customers being given a complete answer by council staff within 10 days.

If not,"we will contact you and provide an estimated time for finalisation”.

Problems with the system were not solely felt by ratepayers either.

Mayor Mick Curran.
Mayor Mick Curran and Councillor Bob Fredman said the shared the pain too.

"We're not sitting here saying it's a great system because it's not,” Cr Curran said.

"I've had the same frustrations.”

Cr Fredman said pointed to a resident request last week for the fixing of a serious hole in Howe Rd as an exhibit of this issue.

He said the resident in question was told it would be "investigated in 12 business days”.

Nothing else has been heard since, Cr Fredman said.

Councillor Bob Fredman.
"We have some departments that are excellent at responding, and some that aren't.”

A separate request for a printout of his own lodged complaints and the council's responses had not yet bore fruit, Cr Fredman said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch said he hoped Cr Fredman would eschew reporting through regular channels and call the directors when it came to serious issues.

Cr Fredman replied he tried to "restrict” how often he did this.

Otherwise, he said, "I would flood them”.

