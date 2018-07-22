Frustrated swimmer has hygiene concerns with aquatic centre

Hygiene concerns at aquatic centre

I AM a recent member of the Gympie Aquatic Centre.

I have placed a complaint with the Belgravia management, who operate the facility and copied in the Gympie Council.

My issues are in reference to the cleaning of the ablutions.

I was swimming most days and I noticed the male ablutions were being left filthy for more that two days in a row.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

The staff I raised the issue with said the contract cleaners do the clean and they only work three days a week?

My concern is this is a brand new facility and one would hope that Gympie residents' hygiene would be a priority to the Council and Belgravia?

This is a local issue for the people of Gympie and I feel the newspaper is the best medium for someone to at least get a response.

I sent my first email to Belgravia and copied in the Gympie Council.

I received a response form the Gympie Council to contact Belgravia?

Essentially they did not see this as their issue. They did link two email addresses for Belgravia management.

Then I received another email that the

Council will be would be investigating my issue within the next eight days.

Belgravia have gone quiet and have not responded at all. I swam again on Tuesday and again the ablutions were filthy. Again I think it is not in the job spec of the Belgravia staff? I find this pretty strange and it is a health issue.

Steve Martin,

Gympie