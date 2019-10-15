’Frustrated’ Man switches power off at police station

A GLADSTONE man became so "frustrated" when he attended the police station and discovered it was closed that he switched off the power and destroyed a CCTV camera.

Andrew James Maher Burgess pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video from jail on Friday to several charges including possess dangerous drugs - quantity of or exceeding schedule three, possess drug utensils, commit public nuisance, trespass and wilful damage.

Burgess was on bail at the time of the offending and on September 23 went to the police station as per his reporting condition.

Burgess had breached his bail by failing to report and decided to attend the police station later - only to find it had closed.

The court was told Burgess knocked over some bins, threw something at a CCTV camera and switched off the station's power.

Burgess had been arrested and released on bail in July after police found him in possession of meth during a vehicle search.

Police intercepted Burgess on July 29 at Miriam Vale.

Burgess told police he found the 2.5 grams of meth in a drain, but later told his lawyer he bought the drugs in bulk because he lived at Miriam Vale and was "isolated".

The court was told Burgess suffered from drug dependency.

Burgess was sentenced to nine months' jail with parole release on November 22.